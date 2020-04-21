Transcript for Larry Hogan says Trump urging state liberation amid protests was ‘unhelpful’

Governor, we've seen protests popping up all around the country, and the president, some say, has been inciting those protests, tweeting things like states should be liberated from stay-at-home orders. I saw over the weekend that there was also a protest in annapolis, Maryland, Maryland's capital. Governor inslee warned that trump's language is fomenting domestic rebellion and could, in fact, lead to violence. Do you agree with governor Well, I missed the small protests that they had here are in annapolis on Saturday because I was at the airport welcoming the plane that had the 500,000 coronavirus tests kits that flew in from Korea that's going to save thousands of people in our state. It wasn't a very large protest but I think it's unhelpful. It doesn't make any sense the mixed messaging we're getting out of the president. In our state and most of the states where he was encouraging protests, we don't have 14 days of downward numbers which is what the president's plan that came out on Thursday night called for. The president's plan says that no states should consider re-opening until you have 14 days of downward numbers. That made sense. But on Friday he encouraged people to go out and protest and liberate those very same states, so he basically was encouraging people to violate his own federal policy. So I don't think it was helpful. You know, I understand people's frustrations. I understand people want to get out of the house. They want to get back to work. I understand that they're hurting. That part I get. I'm frustrated. I feel like protesting myself, frankly, but I think to encourage people to go against your own policy and to just go out and -- I don't think it's helpful to the discussion. Governor hogan, this is Meghan. So clearly many, many people in this country are in a lot of pain right now. 22 million Americans have already filed for unemployment benefits. As we just said, your state saw protests this weekend, although I guess in your state demonstrators did stay in their cars and maintain social distance for the most part. I have been empathetic towards these protestors. I think people are panicking because they're looking down the barrel of the inability to pay their mortgage, to feed their families, to send their kids to college and so forth. Of course. What message do you have for people like me who are empathizing with these Americans? Well, I empathize with them too as I just said. I mean, it's totally understandable. There's a lot of economic pain out there. It's these twin problems that are happening at the same time. We've got this terrible worldwide pandemic that as the president said yesterday, without action, the president said, we would have had 2 million deaths. He just said that yesterday. And yet, the actions that we were required to take, that the president told us to take, that the governors have had to take, has caused all the businesses to shut down, caused people to social distance, and that's caused some economic pain. And people are suffering out there but there's been plenty of action at the state level and at the federal level to try to help those folks, to get some checks out to the people that are suffering, support for the small businesses. We've taken tremendous action here in the state. The federal government has. It's great to see bipartisan support in congress, Democrats and Republicans coming together to support these plans along with the administration. So everybody is going to try to get our economy back on track, but I understand and empathize. I feel really badly for the people that are out there suffering. We also feel terrible about the people who have lost their lives and all the people that are sick. So we're trying to fix both problems at the same time and we really just need all of the folks at the federal, state and local level working together, supporting our health care workers and our doctors that are trying to save people and also supporting those folks that are out there suffering, try to get our economies back on track. We got to do both things at the same time. Yes, sir, yes. We do empathize with those people, but health comes first. The ramifications of this virus could go well into the fall, they're telling us. What are you going to do to ensure that everyone in your state can vote safely and securely come November? Are you in favor of absentee ballots or mail-in ballots? So in our state, our primary was supposed to be in April and one of the first early actions I took, I think I've signed 37 executive orders since I declared a state of emergency on the very first day that we had cases. We took some aggressive actions but one of the things we did was we postponed our April primary until June, and we're pushing for a mail-in ballot. So we haven't really made -- we've asked our state board of elections to study what happens in the November election. We still have some time to take a look at that, but here for the primary in Maryland we did push for and support mail-in ballots which I think is going to be a great test to see how that functions and see how it works. Right. So governor, I have a really dopey question to ask you about. A local Maryland police department recently posted a psa on Facebook that went viral. They wrote, please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. Now, I know they weren't talking about me, but do you know who they were talking about? Because it said seriously, this is your final warning, you know. Any ideas of who this was? You know, apparently there's somebody in this small town who keeps going to check his mail without any pants on. This is not part of any executive orders on our part. I'm hoping he was wearing a mask at the time. On the other hand, I think it's probably going to help with social distancing because people are going to stay six feet apart away from him. So I don't know. He should probably put his pants on, but at least he's not getting people crowding around him. He's probably being safe and he's not catching the coronavirus. I don't know what else to say about that. That is wonderful. It's fabulous. That was perfect. Governor, thank you so much, and thank you for everything you're doing for your state. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.