Transcript for Madison Cawthorn discusses his campaign to become America's youngest congressman

What do you think he did that many people recognize that you were the better choice. You know we kept all politics local we were focused on medium DC insiders are big tax. Money you're just focused on caring about the people I want for a present. Recent our message of us safe family you know individual responsibility and freedom. And didn't really resonated with lot of people who feel very disenfranchised by a whole rising our politics are now. Mr. Kopp boring you are running for White House chief of staff mark meadows vacant house seat. Meadows nominated you to attend the naval academy at. And you consider him a mentor but he has been reported that the president endorsed or opponent after a quest of meadows a YE. Did that staying and any hard feelings. Did see you get bit you know we are what win tomorrow's endorsed him in center take crews endorsed you know we can't really think doesn't move the needle very much at all let once the president got involved obviously that was. Back tears as it did on our way here in west North Carolina. I sell what I you know unfortunately we re we get but I had a wonderful phone call with the president you know we'll important work within. But there's no hard feelings or congress and meadows or his wife he's been very good to my whole life and so I am I look forward to working with images that new position as chief of staff. We're live sound like you're learning a lesson that if you want a front in Washington you have to buy a dog to get to congress. You knew I actually don't be it all I have probably the greatest hardship on the planet named Beowulf. But he's not a very good pain W. All. Now unfortunately a car accident in 2014. Derailed during Naval Academy plans that make it in mentioned and left you paralyzed from the waist down. How that experience affect your outlook on life. You know what I will tell you it's changed my whole perspective quite a bit you know eight Tommy level of grit and perseverance that would have taken right decades learn otherwise. But also that Thomas and I think as lacking a lot on the Republican side in politics and that entity it's being able to to feel like him. I didn't recognize when people feel disenfranchised are when they don't feel it doesn't do this this represents an end and so I know what that's like tonight acting empathize with. Then I'm. Just enamored by young people to get involved in the political process of kudos to you for running at this age I think that's incredible. They be accident left you with three million dollars in medical debt which is why you plan to make Health Care Reform. One of your signature issues and I think that's extremely admirable. You are against free health care for all so I want to understand what is your plan especially since we are seeing 1220 million people quit. That we'll be out of work due to cope with 19 so I am assuming your health care plan has nothing to do with. Employer related insurance. I know Saudi aid does not you know I think you very much for your question but this thing that I think is so impaired to realize is that if I was in a country at practice socialized medicine. I genuinely believe I would be dead today. You know I'd bet that one whatever using a single pair of free based market. Well kids and his health care all you obviously at the start rationing care and I only had about 1% chance to live. The absolute miracle that little pull through you know I think my doctors I think my god. But you know I I am I know that without having a great health care system I would not be here today. And so my answer though is that you know for too long Republicans have been the party of no when it comes to Health Care Reform where there really believe that we should be leading the pack waited T lower prices are more Americans can have access to it. And I think the way to do that is to rip Jim were decreased regulation just you know your North Carolina blue cross please Sheila as a virtual monopoly. On the entire state in the treaty creates artificially high prices. I think we give bring its more insurance company bring more competition price transparency to the entire the entire industry we could see prices go significantly far lower. And a young if there's six people trying to sell beads and White House trying to will deliver to my house. And there are trying to get pizza to me offer as she does it can be as fast they can in with the best case and in I think it's an extremely simplified. Analogy but it think it's very impaired realize that. Free market capitalism works and always low. Crisis. I love that I totally agree. Mr. Koppel are now waiting in November it would make you the youngest person to serve in congress I just when he five years old the youngest person in congress is. The infamous Alexandria cause he'll court has. And YouTube couldn't be more different URE hardline conservatives limited government pro Second Amendment pro life. And one of the pillars of your campaign is resisting the rise of socialism on the laughed. Why is that so important healing do you think you can go head to head with her. I know I do you I would say that while the a hurdle Lisa nine are extraordinarily different she does do a great job of being able to bring young people overture her side and really to make up a lot of these undecided minds and fight for their hearts and minds. That some and I really wanted dew line in congress myself you know I think the only real congressman we have trying to do that right now in the current congress is probably congress again grandchild but aside from nagging I think the Republicans are often times struggled to bring in the young vote. And you know right now we wouldn't you hate that generational time mama's gonna go off the Republican Party. And if it does a great we server losing every single election like acting may happen if needles are reaching the hearts and minds. Being you know I think we'll see socialism rise up very very fast and you know you probably asked why I opposed that but is because. I believe that this country is founded on individual rights. You know we see so often that people want to you know with the green new deal with Nancy Pelosi supposed to -- fact is that failed in the senate. I know that that is something that is nothing short of government control it limits our ability to have private ownership of private property and really limits how much money we can Harold. Pockets because it puts more government control the American people. At North Carolina is one of the states where corona virus a virus is actually on the rise rate now. Now we're do you think North Carolina Wheaton wrong in their response and what should they do now to get the virus under control. Well you know I. I think today people oftentimes overlooked the fact that as a country we are doing more testing than anywhere else on the planet and three obviously served increase your testing it's going to start having more increases in 2000 cases. Four Chile and most of them are asymptomatic feuding in North Carolina and it does Watson like there was been. Very very sad I know when many gay bat but she's not believe that it makes sense that this. Hospitals and health care agencies inside of our our state and really needed to get. Dare they're supply chain of weather's been the leaders PTE capacity or icu beds under control ideologues. It was candidates head on I understood that and so wind their conservative numbers for how many people are gonna die and America were around two million. At the beginning at several months ago I don't mean in many my friends and everyone I knows more than happy to be seen our homes to help our fellow Americans are shut the doors to businesses. You know as the weeks and tick by we've seen it fortunately it seems like those numbers were overblown. That's did the mortality rate of this virus is you know probably point five are 21%. And so you know unfortunately we're doing very well attention think responding to this. I think and I think we've done wrong the most as happened governor Cooper what team didn't let us lose and the Republican National Convention here. I you know be a deep financial aspects has been attacking our country is can not. Be underestimated and we we've lost forty million dollars in revenue to you know suburban Charlotte because our governor Cooper would not allow he had the commissioner be held here and so I think it's been our biggest misstep. In recent weeks we've seen young. People across the country protesting in support of police reform. After the murder of George Floyd and it's clear that racial justice and police reform. Will be important issues in November where do you stand on police reform and the black lives matter movement. Tell ya I do believe that black last matter I believe that all life is that sacred. I really wasn't a fan of senator Tim Scottsdale yet for the justice act coming through that would really help. Increasing the use of body Kansai police officers and it really I'm always for had a higher seen as far our peacekeepers and our country I'm always for raising the standards of any government entity. But you know I think that right now we need you we do need to realize. Next they're out there is a problem sometimes with that would ban officers doing bad things and we need to try and we got out half the high seniors you can't. Had more training have more about conflict resolution class is pleased are usually learn from but you know I do believe that our. Our peacekeepers especially here in western North Carolina. I do incredible job you know we've had several protests here west North Carolina State's in my hometown Anderson mill. And you know it's been beautiful display of the first mineral rights deal to come around protests and tell them the release you know a lot of these people's anger to let the government know they want change. How would she know what we have not seen though the rioting and looting are and he does vandal vandalizing does happen lot of other cities and yet we have very sober minded people who are telling now makes fun I had an honest to bear debate. And I think that's absolutely fair but I'm always for holding at least a higher standards but I do believe our our officers do a great job overwhelm our country.

