Transcript for Martha Raddatz breaks down her John Bolton interview

now, but the white house is suing to block the release of the book "The room where it happened" by former national security adviser John Bolton, and joining hot topics is ABC anchor who sat down with him for the interview, Martha Raddatz. How are you doing today, and boy, is this a blockbuster? It's a total blockbuster. I'm telling you. Page after page is just draw-dropping what John Bolton says about president trump throughout the book, throughout our interview, and there's lots more of that interview to come on Sunday. Well, as you know, he is enraged about the book, and for months he's been trying to keep it from being published, but he's been tweeting over the last 24 hours calling Bolton a liar and a wacko. I mean, he actually -- didn't he hire Bolton? I mean, it's kind of wild to have him say, this is all the case with Bolton now. When he praised him when he left, what's happening here? Well, he certainly did praise him when he left, but the president says he fired Bolton. Bolton says he resigned after 17 months, but the extraordinary thing here is this is the highest ranking person we have heard from who was in that white house who was side by side with president trump for 17 months. This is the most comprehensive account from that high ranking official we have heard. He uses phrases like, president trump is erratic, stunningly uninformed, ignorant of basic facts. He thought Finland was part of Russia, thought it would be cool to use military action in Venezuela. This is all what John Bolton is talking about. Martha, Bolton is very candid in the book about his assessment of the president as you just mentioned, and you asked him about that in your interview. I believe we have a clip. You have described the president as erratic, foolish, behaved irrationally, bizarrely, you can't leave him alone for a minute. He saw conspiracies behind rocks and he was stunningly uninformed. He couldn't tell the difference between his personal interests and the country's interests. I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the confidence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election. Now based on details that have been leaking out from the book, Bolton goes on to say that the Ukraine call that was at the center of trump's impeachment charges was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to his abuses of power. He even describes an incident when president trump asked China's president XI to help him win re-election in 2020. What have you learned about that? Well, what Bolton says is that trump asked president XI to buy U.S. Soybeans and wheat so he could get the vote in the farm states so he could tell the farmers, look. I have this great deal. They're buying wheat and soybeans, and he said he heard trump pleading with XI to ensure he would win, but listen to that statement. Again, you just played, he does not think that Donald Trump is fit to be president. That is an extraordinary statement from a top official, a former top official about a sitting president. Martha, Bolton always seemed like an odd fit for this administration from my perspective, and during his tenure, he had a number of disagreements with the president on foreign policy issues from Afghanistan to Iran. Is Bolton disgruntled by the way things went down, and do you get the sense he's sort of out for revenge here? What do you say is his motivation for putting this out right now? He's certainly getting a good paycheck to do it. Really good point because they were an odd fit from the very beginning. As you know well, Meghan, John Bolton is kind of a hammer when it comes to foreign policy, and while president trump talks tough, he did want to get out of Afghanistan and Syria and pull troops out of Iraq, and he definitely had clashes with John Bolton, but he would tell you he is not a disgruntled employee. This book he says is just about the facts. So Martha, it's joy. There were plenty of opportunities for Bolton to speak out back in January during the impeachment trial as we all remember when Democrats called on him to voluntarily testify, but he declined, okay? A lot of people, myself included, feel like he wanted to make a buck by writing this book. What does he say to that criticism? Well, he has been heavily criticized. You're not the only one, for not testifying at the impeachment hearing. He says he thought they were too politicized, too narrow in focus that they should have looked at several more issues that came up, but his testimony was a key point or his testimony could have been a key point. One of the things the president's lawyer said is that no one actually heard trump make the connection between the security assistance and the investigations of Joe Biden. Bolton says that in the book. He says that in the interview to me, that he actually heard that. The president, of course, he is saying, that's not true. That's not true, but Bolton says he simply didn't think he would make any difference, and now I think he's talking and writing this book, says Bolton, because of the upcoming election. Right. Well, better late than never is what I say. He's defended his decision for not testifying by saying it wouldn't have changed anything, and in a way, I sort of think that may be true because even though it was pretty much proven that trump went to Ukraine to help him with his re-election, a lot of leadership in the Republican party said that was not an impeachable offense. I guess it wouldn't have made any difference if he also went to China. Am I right? I think you've got a strong point there, joy. I think he does keep saying, it wouldn't have made a difference, and the politicization of this, and a lot of people had already made up their minds.

