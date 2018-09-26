-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti says Stormy Daniels' arrest was 'politically motivated'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' surprises an amazing 8-year-old track star
-
Now Playing: Family blames mislabeled food for death of 15-year-old with sesame allergy
-
Now Playing: Waitresses celebrate 50 years serving at the same restaurant
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti discusses allegations against Kavanaugh from 3rd woman
-
Now Playing: Girl with rare disorder scolded at ball game for being 'annoying'
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 26, 2018
-
Now Playing: How teens are reacting to sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Lyft wants to pay users to give up their car
-
Now Playing: Father of missing boy speaks out
-
Now Playing: Mom reveals how she survived deadly bank rampage
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts to interview Michelle Obama
-
Now Playing: Cosby accuser, attorneys react to sentencing
-
Now Playing: Missing 6-year-old's parents plea for help
-
Now Playing: Mother wounded in fatal bank shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on suspicion of forcible rape
-
Now Playing: Man shot in head in road rage incident, police say
-
Now Playing: Police officer seen on video kicking teen in back
-
Now Playing: 'This is it, you're dying': Witness during active-shooter situation