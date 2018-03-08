-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Rescuers use liquid dish soap to free trapped rock climber
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti says Stormy Daniels' arrest was 'politically motivated'
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: A look at the Confederate monument debate in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to seek dismissal of sexual assault charges
-
Now Playing: College apologizes after police were called on black student eating lunch
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl abducted at Reagan National Airport in 'extreme danger'
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler
-
Now Playing: Suspect in murder of Houston cardiologist kills himself as police close in
-
Now Playing: Hundreds evacuated in Virginia after dam overflows
-
Now Playing: New images of 12-year-old girl kidnapped at airport
-
Now Playing: Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches
-
Now Playing: Man gets out of car to taunt bison at Yellowstone
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend of missing Iowa student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Apple makes history at $1 trillion mark
-
Now Playing: Police chief defends actions that led to homeowner's death
-
Now Playing: Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base
-
Now Playing: Possible sighting reported of cardiologist murder suspect