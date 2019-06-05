-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen reports to prison
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen, president's former fixer, heads to prison
-
Now Playing: Dan Crenshaw says Ilhan Omar's 9/11 comments 'clearly was not taken out of context'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Dan Crenshaw on immigration: 'We have no effective control over our borders'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Dan Crenshaw on his journey from Navy Seal to politician
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen heads to federal prison
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says is nickname for Donald Trump is 'clown'
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets that Mueller shouldn't testify
-
Now Playing: Trump reverses course again on Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen goes to prison
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen reports to prison
-
Now Playing: Bernie versus Biden for the Democratic candidacy in the 2020 election
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: Generational divide in Democratic Party real, and Biden's 'got a problem': Mary Bruce
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders on 'Medicare-for-all,' Joe Biden and wanting to take on Trump in 2020
-
Now Playing: It's important to 'play out every diplomatic opportunity' on North Korea: Mike Pompeo
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden campaigns in key primary state
-
Now Playing: Sanders pushes back against Biden's 'most progressive' claim