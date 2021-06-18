Nicolle Wallace, Whoopi Goldberg join ‘Behind The Table’ conversation

In the special podcast series from &ldquo;The View,&rdquo; former co-host Nicolle Wallace and current co-host Whoopi Goldberg discuss their friendship, co-hosting together and working alongside Rosie O'Donnell.

