Transcript for Ohio governor says ‘I have the obligation to do everything I can to protect people’

First of all, I have a great director of health, Dr. Amy act tin. Throughout this crisis we've been relying on the best medical advice we can get. You're right, I'm a politician, I'm not a doctor. I didn't do too well in science, but that advice clearly indicated that to hold the primary yesterday would have been detrimental to people's health. We have 35,000 poll workers. Many of them are older citizens. We also had yesterday, we saw the CDC changed its guidelines to limit it to 50 people in a room. The president then came later of course at 10. We can't conduct a primary in Ohio with 50 people to a room. Another very compelling thing was that we were seeing senior citizens as well as pregnant women, other people who have a compromised medical history who were telling us -- I was getting texted and they were saying, I'm conflicted, should I go to vote or should I listen to your advice. Dr. Amy acten's advice when she says do not go out, don't leave the home unless it's absolutely necessary. So we made what we considered the prudent decision to save lives. This was a Democrat and Republican primary. What we're asking the courts to do is to allow us to have absentee voting for an extended period of time after this. The people who had already voted, we have early voting in Ohio, those votes will just be frozen. So this will get resolved in the courts but we took this action just like the other actions we've taken to bring separation. We're listening to the experts and we're going to have just like every state a hospital capacity problem, and we have to spread this spread down a little we know it's in Ohio. We already have 56 official cases of confirmation. Governor, you called off the voting at the last minute and defied a court orde as a Republican. This is a democratic -- Excuse me. Let me explain. People are saying you've defied the court order and I've read the court order. What are your thoughts on that? Let me explain. It was not a specific court order. We did not defy any court order. In fact, the Ohio supreme court later in the night in a separate case basically said that the elections could be stopped so we did not defy anything. Let me again emphasize this is not just a democratic primary. It is not just a Republican primary it is a bunch of local elections as well, so it's Democrats and Republicans going to the polls, but this is not about politics. This is about protecting Ohio citizens' lives. As governor, I have the obligation to do everything I can to protect people. We already know that we have significant community spread throughout the state of Ohio. The modelers who we have talked to, the experts who we have talked to, say that without any kind of intervention we would have 40 to 70% of Ohioans who will become infected. We're trying to slow that down, trying to spread it out, again, because we're really focusing and listening to what our hospitals are telling us, and they're telling us we can't take a surge like Italy has had. We've got to slow that, flatten that curve some, spread that out so that we don't have a situation like they have in Italy where doctors are literally making life and death decisions. They don't have enough ventilators. We have to spread this out, and so the decisions we're making are based on science. They're based on the best evidence that we can get. Again, as I said, I have a great health director and she's -- we do press conferences every day at 2:00 because part of this is to inform the people of Ohio exactly what's going on. This continues to change every Hello, governor, it's Meghan McCain. So far three straights, Georgia, Louisiana, and Kentucky have delayed their primaries. I'm assuming more states will follow. What long-term consequences do you think we'll see from all of the coronavirus-related upheaval, and what impact do you think primary delays and the virus have in general on the election? Look, this is a gathering of people, and what we've tried to do is explain to Ohioans we cannot have large gatherings. So that is a problem. It was particularly unique with our elections because we have some older poll workers who have done this, god bless them, for many, many, many years. We did not want to subject them to 13 hours of being there with people who are coming in. We know some people have the virus, they don't know it yet, so that kind of bringing people together made absolutely no sense. It's the same reason this weekend I closed all the bars. We were seeing pictures of people showing up in bars Saturday night all crowded in together, and we know what that Meghan, as far as the primaries, look, we're going to be able to work this out with absentee balloting. What we've asked the courts to do is to postpone this until June, allow people from now until June to apply for absentee ballots and get those absentee ballots. So Ohio has done this before with absentee ballots. We've not had a crisis like this but we're used to dealing with absentee ballots. As you know, some states exclusively use absentee ballots. So democracy will continue but what we want to make sure is that people are here for the next St. Patrick's day. Of course. We hope to have a much more normal time.

