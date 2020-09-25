Transcript for Olivia Troye responds to claim that she’s a ‘disgruntled employee’

question. Were you concerned, Olivia, that despite any good intentions that you may have had on the job, that you were possibly complicit in endangering American lives just by being there? Absolutely, Sara. I mean, I think that for all of us that were working on this effort, especially on the task force, there are certainly definitely times where you kind of go sit down. You look at yourself in the mirror and say, you know, I'm helping on this operation. There is no way not to be somewhat complicit when you're a part of this entire effort. I know it was a moral struggle daily. I know people on the task force that are still struggling with that today. Let me ask you. A few days ago, president trump said the covid affect the virtually nobody. There are 20,000 virtual families of virtually nobody's in America that have died. How does that make you feel? How do you respond to that as somebody who was on the task force? I find that absolutely heartbreaking. It's so disres to the lives we have lost and the families who are grieving and still living ved ones who were sick or maybe these people are personally having symptoms and trying to survive covid. And to just -- that is just shows a blatant disregard for human life and Americans. I think it also speaks to the president and how he views the virus. None of this is real to him. He just doesn't see it. So, Olivia, let me ask you this question. You have a forum to answer this now because members of the administration, including pence and retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, whom you worked very closely with, have spoken out against you publicly claiming you were fired and that you're simply a disgruntled employee who began to fail at your job. I've heard that about anybody who speaks out against them. You say that is all untrue. But here is your chance to give a response to those two. I would say both of these individuals, general Kellogg and the vice president, know the absolute 100% truth. I have to say that I was very disappointed to see a three-star former general get up and lie on tional T about someone like me who had served a very dedicated fashion on his team day and night. I did my job. I know I did it well and I know the truth. I think sometimes people do things at the request of the president and that just goes to show that, I mean, that was the only response they could give. To be honest with you, I can't figure out their response. I can't figure it out. Did I write a beautiful letter or am I disgruntled letter like everyone else who leaves or speaks out against the white house? That is the bottom line. The truth is when people try to tell the truth about what is happening, they disregard you and say you're a disgruntled employee. Exactly what they do. So let's go here now. We have talked a lot about -- because you know this stuff. We have talked a lot about a potential vaccine on this show. The idea of fast tracking one really actually worries me because I know what this is about. The trial has already had -- one trial had to be halted already because someone had some peered horrible adverse reaction to it. So given what you know, do you think we can ever trust whatever they come out with? Certainly a short period of time? Joy, I think that is a very serious and important topic. I think what I would recommend is I think the American people really need to listen to what the doctors like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Hahn are saying. I have full confidence in them. I know that they are honest people. I have seen them internally fight for what is right. And I would listen to what these credible voices are saying. And if they are telling you, you know, vaccines take a long time to develop, the scientists, they are working very hard firsthand to do this in a safe manner. What I believe what the president is saying what I believe him saying is overriding the regulations on the timing, absolutely not. Do not make this -- do not be susceptible to his lying about whatever is happening behind the scenes. It is important. We are talking about human life and well-being. This is critical. I would not put it past him to try to skirt around this issue because he thinks it will give him the votes right before the election. I would say listen to the doctors. They are trying to speak to you. Thank you. Whatever they say about you, Olivia, in my book, you're a hero. Our thanks to Olivia troye. 