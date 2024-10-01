‘Patrice: The Movie' star on the 'marriage penalty' for couples with disabilities

Patrice Jetter and director Ted Passon join “The View” to discuss the story behind the new ABC News Studios film.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live