People over 65 share the most fake news, study shows

More
After research from New York and Princeton Universities, the co-hosts discuss how social media plays a part in the spread of fake news.
3:18 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People over 65 share the most fake news, study shows

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60290081,"title":"People over 65 share the most fake news, study shows","duration":"3:18","description":"After research from New York and Princeton Universities, the co-hosts discuss how social media plays a part in the spread of fake news.","url":"/theview/video/people-65-share-fake-news-study-shows-60290081","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.