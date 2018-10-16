Pete Souza on what it would be like to work for Pres. Trump

More
Souza joins "The View" to discuss his new book, "Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents."
6:52 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pete Souza on what it would be like to work for Pres. Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58534400,"title":"Pete Souza on what it would be like to work for Pres. Trump","duration":"6:52","description":"Souza joins \"The View\" to discuss his new book, \"Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents.\"","url":"/theview/video/pete-souza-work-pres-trump-58534400","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.