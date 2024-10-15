Pharrell Williams on telling his life story in Lego biopic

Williams reflects on his success in the music and fashion industries and shares why he wanted to share the story of his life differently in “Piece by Piece.”

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live