Transcript for ‘The Points Guy’ Brian Kelly shares summer 2021 travel survival guide

You know, everybody needs a vacation since fourth of July is just on track to be the busiest season since the pandemic started. We're finding out how to navigate through the crowds, the covid restrictions and more summer getaway tips from "The points guy" Brian Kelly. I follow him religiously because I love what he has to say, and I think sunny has the first question. Welcome to "The view" by the way, Brian. Thanks for having me. Yes. Thank you, whoopi. I also follow Brian religiously, and I really want to know the answer to this question because travel is back, and along with that comes reports of just people refusing to wear masks on planes, people assaulting flight crews. People are just acting so crazy on planes like animals being let out of the zoo. I mean, have you ever seen anything like this before? It's nuts. I mean, sunny, people have always been kind of crazy on airplanes, but things are taken to a new level, and, you know, I thought everyone would be thankful that we're let out of our houses and travel, and let's let people board the planes in their correct Zones, but it's the exact opposite. People are actually beating up flight attendants at record numbers and by the way, if you don't wear a mask on an airplane, it's a federal mandate. At least until September 15th we have that rule. A woman delayed passengers two hours, and she wore her mask to leave the plane which made no sense whatsoever. Just show up to the airport early. Give yourself a little bit of grace, you know, the TSA is understaffed so there could be long lines and I highly recommend getting TSA prechecked. It saved me countless hours over the years. Hi, Brian. People are starting to book trips, but with covid rules constantly changing, how can you really make plans, and what should we be thinking about, and just on a personal level, I took my daughter to the pediatrician a few weeks ago, and she said that she didn't recommend traveling with babies who haven't been vaccinated. Can you tell anyone who is travelin as parents what she should be doing? First of all, Meghan, congratulations on your next journey. As a gay man, thank you for being a fierce advocate for our community. Thank you. I really appreciate that. Back to your question, traveling with young kids, you know, listen to your doctor. First and foremost, err on the side of safety and do what you are comfortable with. Even though there's a mask mandate on planes, you might be sits next to someone who is allowed to eat without their masks on. If that makes you nervous, go to a national park. I have tips for those later, and what I want everyone to do today is if you had a canceled flight over the pandemic, you probably got a voucher. Just make sure that voucher is not expiring. There's billions of dollars worth tied up in vouchers and now a year or more out, we're starting to see those expire, and also just make your reservations in advance. There's a severe rental car shortage in the U.S. We're calling it the apocalypse. So book directly. Book in advance, and join the loyalty program of those rental car companies so they don't cancel your reservations. Good tips. Let's talk about international travel, okay? That's where I'm at. The rules are changing and people are confused. Break it down for us. Would you -- should people be going to Europe at all, and what do travelers who want to go abroad need to know? Yeah. So Europe, you know, that's where the best deals are in this summer. We're sees flights under $500 to go to Europe. It can be cheaper to go there than, like, Florida, and the rules are changing and we're looking at the delta variant. The eu which obviously includes Italy, all you need is your CDC vaccination card, a negative test or proof that you are recovered to get into most countries, and most countries have an app that you can upload that in advance. Just note the uk is no longer part of the eu, and I do not recommend flying through the uk. In the case of Italy, you may be asked to quarantine on arrival. Number one, book nonstop flights and use your frequent flier miles. Most loyalty programs have waived the fees. Even if you want to cancel your flights, you'll get your miles and taxes and fees back, so it's an of flexibility, and if you go international, you need a covid test to come back to the United States even if you're vaccinated. You can take at-home tests with you, and use them abroad. People will help you find where to get a test in your area. A lot of families want to get away this year. I want your top picks. Starting out with national Yeah. So national parks are crowded, you know, the big ones, expect I recommend in North Carolina congaree national park. It's perfect for the kids, and Minnesota, voyageurs national park, and I've seen the northern lights, and they are spectacular. If you are looking for some beach, go to the Florida gulf coast, much cheaper than Miami, and if you want to go international, you can't go wrong with Costa Rica. You can go to the forest or the beach. There's a lot of amazing things to do in Puerto Rico, and a great place to use your points. Nickelodeon. They have a great thing in Costa I don't know that, but I had a good time. Anyway, Brian, you just have to come back. We have millions and millions of questions, and I suspect we're going to need millions of answers sooner rather than later. If you want more information, you can look Brian up. We'll put all his info on our app, and our set.

