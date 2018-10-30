Transcript for President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship

Now with the midterm elections one week from today on Tuesday, November 6th, okay? That's when it is. Not the 5th. The 6th. Not the 7th or 8th or 9th, the 6th. The guy. I voted already. You voted early? I voted early, yeah. I like that idea. Get it out of the way. Excellent. For those of you who have not voted early, you know when it is? Of what? All right. So knowing that, the gentleman in the white house is making some controversial last-minute moves. He is pledging to issue an executive order terminating the 14th amendment of the constitution, which guarantees citizenship if you are born in America, and he says he has the power to do it. Take a look. It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Yes. We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous, and it has to end. So -- Shh. Shh. Sun. Yes? You're a lawyer. Let me ask you. Does he legally have the power to erase the constitution by executive order? No. No. No president. He can't do that. The supreme court may be able to do that, but he cannot, and I think what is so scary to me is just the discussion of trying to repeal the 14th amendment or change the 14th amendment really harkens back to some of the darkest chapters in American history when in 1857, the dread V. Scott thing, free or slaves, they could never be united States citizens and thankfully in 1868 I believe -- yeah. 1868, the supreme court corrected itself and said, no, no, no, no. You were born here. You can be a United States citizen, ratifying the 14th amendment and I'm just -- when he says, make America great again, is this what he is talking about? Are we harkening back to 1857? There is a trend because I spent time in China and I hear about it all the time. There is a trend that has gone up since the year 2000 of the more elites, the Chinese and the Russians that come here simply to have their kids and then they move back so they can have dual citizenship. The irony is the Russians oftentimes go to Miami and they live in trump property to do this, and so this fits right into the president's narrative though that people are trying to take advantage of the united States, and this is all a tactic. The midterms as you said, whoopi, are a week away, and this is to get people to go vote and motivate them in some way. Let's clear this up. There are over 30 countries where you can have birthright citizenship. There are over 30 countries that have this. The 14th amendment was written back in 1868. You got it right on the nose and all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States and the state wherein they reside. Now no president -- because if he could amend the constitution, you know what would be happening in this country if he could have just written the thing? The emoluments clause would be gone. Never have the statute -- he said, my lawyers just told me this. You had to have this discussion when they told you what else you couldn't do, when you decided to write stuff out. The good news about Donald Trump is he only works three hours a day. Oh, yes. There was a report on that. That's right. He only works for a little bit. Imagine if he worked more than that, the damage that he could do. You were about to say something. Most conservatives that I know and my husband being at the top of this, are very strict constitutionalists and amending it -- it would be a really big thing. In the past, it has abolished slavery, and given women if right to vote. It's thrown things one way or the other. I so hope for comprehensive immigration reform at this point in my life. Everybody will be talking about my life, but it was a cornerstone of what he and Ted Kennedy were trying to do with the gang of eight, and if both sides come together and have a meeting in the middle, it wouldn't be an extreme where -- and this is a stereotype that people on the left want open borders and don't care about national security and people on the right are heartless and don't want anyone to come anywhere at all. When we talk about dreamers and things like that, I wished we would be so further along than this, because using this as a siren song as you eloquently put, Abby, to make voters care about the midterm election, this fear mongering, it's very effective. It's irrational, but it's effective. That middle ground is with us. It's because he stirred this up because he wants his base -- That's not true. There was protesting outside my home when I was young calling Jose McCain and Lindsay Gomez as stereotypes. My father and Lindsey graham were vilified for trying to bring comprehensive immigration reform, and it was the left and right. I'm exhausted. I would like for us to have comprehensive immigration reform. Most Americans would. Y'all know what's happening. You know, we're not a dumb country. No. We're not a dumb country. We see stuff. Sometimes people see stuff and say, I can take and stomach this. Sometimes people see stuff and say, I can't stomach this. I thought you were, you know, going in this direction. I remember how people treated George Bush. It's the only thing he and I ever really agreed on. Immigration. Was immigration, and I remember how they just pooped all over him. He was liberal to them. To them, yeah. And Obama sent more immigrants back than anybody. Than anybody, and, you know, the system was fine and what's his name wrecked it now. We have all kinds of stuff. One day he says, build the wall. These people go, what a great idea and he just pounds it away. Pounds it away. Meaningless. They're building a wall against me right now because I realize I must go to break. Can you see me?

