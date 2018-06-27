Transcript for Protesters confront Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao

So the latest politician to be confronted in politic is senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell who was called out by immigration policy protesters while leaving an event at Georgetown university. His wife wasn't happy about it. Take a look. Why don't you leave my husband alone? Why don't you leave my husband alone? I'm not trying to disrespect you, but why is he separating families? No, he's not. I'm not trying to disrespect you. He's separating families. No, he does not. You leave my husband alone. Okay. So, is it a good tactic? A bad tactic? Mitch Mcconnell himself was in the car. It's, like, man up, Mitch, okay? Don't leave your wife out there to handle this. Listen, you know, I don't know if it's a tactic that's working or not working, but it certainly is not illegal. It is their constitutional right. We're talking about the senate majority leader, and a member of the cabinet and transportation secretary. I don't understand why people feel that public officials, public servants can't be asked about their service. It seemed to me -- It's personal. I didn't think they were that close, in fact, when I looked at it, what they did was they approached and they were playing the sounds of the children that were crying for their parents. So this is very much about the children that are being separated because of this administration's policy, and let's remember that Mitch Mcconnell said that this needed a legislated fix. That was a lie. It just needed a phone call to Jeff sessions. That's right. I think we need to -- Sunny, I don't dis -- when you said the part about public officials being heard, I think protest and speaking up is one of the most American things we have. It's protected in the constitution. I don't think they were overly aggressive. In this day and age, the part that scares me, and what the producer and I were going back and forth on this, if you had asked me two years ago, that seems like the beginning of a protest. In the day where politicians are putting things out there that says, crowd around. Be heard. I don't trust heat on heat. That's an explosion. If one side is doing it, I'm not saying give them the other cheek and take the high road. I'm saying if you want strategy to win, this is not going to end well. We are dealing in a time where people that have road rage, which is not impassioned -- it's driving a car, and they will shoot each other. You get politics involved and tell people to crowd around, people are going to die. She is a Taiwanese immigrant, and any other woman would be celebrated who came up the ranks. She is being physically intimidated by a group of men. I have been on the other side of this. You can make faces all you want. I thought she was more aggressive than they were. Gabby giffords was shot, and Steve Scalise was also shot. It's amping up, and we're going to see something happen. I'm 100% against it and it's not the way to do it. How do you protest these people killing this country? And hiding in their cars -- What I would have done differently, is I would have stood ten feet back. That's the only difference. Give them no excuse to say you're imposing anything, and skreek louder. That's what I would have done. I don't want to go out anymore. I'm just much less social, and I think you are as well. I ran into your husband this morning. My husband? Your husband. Yes. He is always walking the dog in front of the building. Meghan has no age issues either. No, but I love him. Steve is my buddy now. We have nice chats. If someone yelled at you on the streets. Get over it, okay? I want to share a story because everything has been so negative and so awful. I was thinking about, I need a story of bipartisanship that's really nice to bring to the show today. After I got married, I came home and I had a personal handwritten letter from president Obama congratulating me on getting married, talking about love, talking about his love with Michelle. It's beautiful. I have it framed. I once said this is a man who nuclearized the Middle East. We were great adversaries, my father and his father -- Your father and him. Yes. Excuse me. If you can congratulate your adversary's daughter for getting married. That's Obama. It's also my father. Tim o'neil. I mean this is -- look. I get that folks wanted stuff. They wanted a change. I doubt that the extreme change that we have is what people were thinking about. This is not the America I grew up in because when lady liberty is standing in that harbor and saying, bring me. Give me your people who can't -- who have to -- who need us, who want to be part of us, America has always, with all of her downsides, she has always been a beacon of hope for people. And the idea that we are now, and I'm not -- bs-ing, we are not the most respected. We are not a company that people are saying, hey. I don't know if we want to go there for sanctuary. I don't know if that's a safe place. When America's not a safe place for people who built America which is all of our families, we're all immigrants. That's not a good thing. So we ought to make a shift. It came from the top. The tone came from the top, but we have spread it out. We have spread the tone. Part of this is our fault because we accepted it. Yep. This is what we accepted, and this is what you get when you accept an -- a lesser idea of America.

