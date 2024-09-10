Rachel Maddow weighs in on Cheney's Harris endorsement, September presidential debate

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” joins “The View” to discuss the significance of the Cheney family endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and shares her debate expectations.

September 10, 2024

