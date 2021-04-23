Transcript for Rep. Cori Bush explains why she wants to end the filibuster

So the filibuster is this Jim crow relic that has been used to stall so much legislation, you know, from workers' rights to democracy reform we have a mandate to deliver on a bold agenda and do whatever is necessary to advance our fight for justice and economic prosperity and this filibuster sits in the way of that and when I think about the people across America and people in my district, you know, they want us to deliver on voting rights and health care and lgbtq rights and $15 an hour minimum wage but we can't because this sits in the way. People don't care about what's in the way. They want us to deliver. Congresswoman, you did refer to it as the Jim crow filibuster and the house passed D.C. Statehood yesterday but Republicans are planning to block it in the senate. You've said ending that filibuster is key to D.C. Becoming the 51st state. How so? You know, because ending the filibuster then we are able -- the senate is able to go ahead and have this vote that we believe we would -- where we would be able to cross, get this legislation out of process and go ahead and bring it home to the people so we can have the 51st state, you know, it's time because in not having Washington, D.C. As -- having the Washington, D.C. Become our 51st state, we're talking about a predominantly black community who does not have the same voice that my community has in congress right now. We're talking about -- why is why can't they have the same voice? I just feel like anything that is holding back regular everyday people in our communities, we should be ready to do the work to change that and if it means removing something that has -- let me say this, and let me make sure that this point is clear, it's not that the filibuster -- that we can't do anything with the filibuster. When Mitch Mcconnell was in power he did change the filibuster to install supreme court justices and that will permanently change the landscape of our country. It's too high of a cost to say, you know, that we can't do this or what happens later if this is done. We have the senate. We have the house, we have the presidency. We have to deliver for the American people. Congresswoman, president Biden promised significant police reform on day one if he was elected but now there's almost 100 days into his presidency. We haven't seen much. He's back add way from his campaign promise to create a police reform commission and dodged questions from the press on the topic and kicked reform to congress. Have you been disappointed from his action or lack thereof? Honestly, Meghan, I've been working so hard on the work that we've been doing for criminal legal reform, working so hard in trying to keep the people of St. Louis safe and alive, you know, that what the president is is doing, I understand he has his work, but I have mine and so I'm so busy doing this, my team is so busy working with our grassroots organizations, activists on the ground and every time I think about home, when I think about home in St. Louis, my district being number one for police murder per capita in this country year after year. When I think about that and think about the lethal toxic environment that my community lives in, I have to continue to organize and so we are in talks with the white house on multiple issues and this is something that they know that I feel very strongly about and I will continue to do the work. And, you know, the thing is, we are being heard so I'm so happy to see our attorney general stepping up and doing what we would have loved to see a long time ago but to have Merrick rland in that seat and doing the work, you know, these things are a start. So looking forward to what Kristen Clark will be able to bring and so many others, this is the work and we are in place to do it so I can't look at, you now, you know, who could do more and all of that, Cori is on the ground doing the work and in congress. Congresswoman, you and Alexandria ocasio-cortez introduced a green new deal for cities. It's at a cost of about a trillion dollars. Republicans didn't like the green new deal the first time. They don't like the green new deal the second time. Biden wasn't fully supportive and embrace the green new deal, even though he's taken climate change and all of those things incredibly seriously appointed a climate czar. Tell me what's different this time. What's in the plan this time that you think will make -- will lead to a different outcome and get it passed. Well, you know, yes, so green new deal for cities is about bringing the green new deal, bringing this plan that says that our communities, we have communities who are directly affected by the climate crisis, it's bringing it home to them so when we talk about the green new deal, you know, putting tens of millions of people to work in good paying job, union jobs with quality affordable health care, repairing our infrastructure, reducing pollution, better preparing our communities for extreme weather. Reducing asthma and cancer, lead poisoning so that's what we're talking about with the green new deal. With the green new deal for cities we're saying we're going to make sure that those communities that are directly affected by climate -- by the climate crisis receive funding to be able to fight this injustice where we feel it every day so making sure every city, town, county, tribe are federally funded to make sure that this -- that there are -- that we see an end to this crisis as best we can, because we also know that black and brown communities in our indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by this climate crisis so the investment has to start there and the biggest chunk of the investment should be there. Congresswoman, to bring it back to police reform earlier this week when Derek chauvin was found guilty on all counts of murdering George Floyd, you and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley embraced. You said his conviction meant, quote, accountability but not yet justice, unquote. What will that justice look like to you? Life. Just -- that justice looks like to me it would have been George Floyd alive, it would have been a Tatiana Jefferson alive, Ayanna stand Loy Jones, the 7-year-old at the time alive. Daunte Wright, they just buried him yesterday alive. That's what justice would look like because you know we sat -- so many of us sat by with bated breath wondering what's going to happen with this verdict and we shouldn't have had to think that. You know, we were thinking, will a police officer be held accountable for his actions for killing another person with a knee on the neck that was actually on camera, you know, will we -- we were wondering like will that happen? That is -- so that is not justice in any way. Justice is we have -- where people are able to live in this country without there being -- without their existence, very existence being the color of their skin making them an automatic threat to law enforcement and since we don't have that in this country and people have been trying to figure it out for so long, you know what, my push is that we defund our police departments and I know people don't want to hear, oh, we don't want to talk about defunding but I want people to be clear about what I mean when I say defunding the police, I'm saying demilitarize and this is Cori, I'm not speaking for the entire black lives matter movement but when I say defund the police I'm saying our militarized police forces across this country, I'm saying $150,000 spent on or $300,000, tear gas and rubber bullets and stockpiling gear, I'm saying noise munitions, all of those things that we have in our police departments that hurt people like us and I know because I'm someone who has been hurt by that, by those things, when we -- if we remove that and take that money and put into our education system, put it into making sure our unhoused community members are sheltered. Put into mental health resources, that's what we're saying because that is what is going to make our community safer because if we -- I'll say this, almost a thousand people have been murdered by police, have been killed by police since George Floyd lost his life. Almost a thousand. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect something different and all of even

