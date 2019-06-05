Transcript for Rep. Dan Crenshaw on his journey from Navy Seal to politician

a midterm election that was a nail biter. But he gained nationwide attention when Pete Davidson did an offensive bit at his expensive. Take a look. If any good came of it maybe it's that the left and right came together to agree on something. That I'm a . You think? I'm sorry. Thank you, Pete. I appreciate you saying that. We good? We're good. Apology accepted. Just keep breathing and breathing Please welcome congressman Dan crenshaw. Thank you for coming to the show. Thank you for showing that Republicans have a sense of human. You said when you meet a veteran you should say you never forget. Before joining congress you deployed five times as a Navy S.E.A.L. You lost your rightye in an ied blast and deployed two more times after that overseas. What gave you the strength to keep fighting and wanting to go back after that? It's great to be here on "The view." Little nervous. Don't be. What are you nervous about? Being surrounded by women? You're a Navy S.E.A.L. Speaking of strong women, my mom died of cancer when I was 10. I watched her go through the battle with breast cancer for ten years. She never complained. She just took care of us. Shortly after that I read a cool book about Navy S.E.A.L.S. I was hooked on that dream forever. You learn a lot of phrases as a S.E.A.L. One is adapt and overcome. I lost an eye. I was almost blinded in this eye. There was never another option except to get back with the guys, get back in the platoon. I was able to deploy, not exactly back in combat, but still serve. In 2016 I wasn't able to deploy anymore and I had to be medically retired. Now you're serving the country as a freshman congressman. Is that something you also wanted to do? It wasn't always something I wanted. Like I said, when I was hurt -- my wife was there by my side the whole time. We were really looking for ways to stay in the Navy. It was the life we loved. It was the people we loved. It was the community we loved. When we couldn't do that, I was looking for another way to serve. I wasn't clear that politics was that. We thought about it. We prayed on it. We came to the realization that if you want an impact on a variety of issues, not just one policy, but a whole variety of things and you want to move the issue forward, it has to be in politics. I asked my wife if we should do this and she said yep. Didn't even think about it. We did and we won. You've been making a name for yourself. I love the ends of the "Snl" skit where you called for goodness. You support the president. You don't agree with everything, but you support a lot of policies. How do you grapple with your character and reading his tweets and seeing how he can't apologize, he can't accept when he's wrong. How do you grapple with the how do you support a guy when you're different? I support his policy agenda. We can have multiple ideas in our head. I don't have to defend his character flaws. It makes the call for civility more difficult. I wrote in the "Washington post" don't assault each other. Attack ideas. Let's go after the ideas. I do. You don't have to insult and you don't have to make disingenuous attempts to undermine character. The president isn't listening to you though. Nobody is. That's a low bar, just don't insult each other. Look at members of congress' Twitter feeds. It's all full of insults. Let's talk about the fact he met with Putin for 90 minutes and never once brought up the fact that Russia -- Russia interfered in our elections. He never brought it up. How is it that the Republican party, your colleagues can stand by this man when he is involved in this way with Russia? I mean, I said last week I don't want to see any of those flag pins anymore on Republicans who don't stand up against this guy for Russian meddling. It seems as though he's unpatriotic. What do you say to that? The president has a bad habit of repeating what Putin says to the public, but he has a good habit of putting in actions and policies that are counter Russia. Let's think about this. Actually killing Russian militants in Syria. Bombing Syria chemical weapons, this is Russia's ally. Pressuring the europns to spend more on their defense to spend more on our natural gas versus Russia's. So he's playing Putin? Is that what you're saying? How does that protect our democracy? I'll get to that. On the cyber defense side, this administration has put way more funding into cyber security defense, as well as working with all 50 states and their election teams to make sure there are best practices involved, make sure there's information sharing and protecting our election. You're saying the policy doesn't always match the rhetoric? Yes. So it's happening, but he doesn't tell us it's happening? He signed an executive order to increase the cyber workforce. So we should ignore all the dumb things he says? No. Put it into context. Criticize away. But put things in context. Hold that thought right

