Transcript for Repercussions of Ted Cruz Cancún trip?

Texans are still digging out of this historic disaster, but their senator, Ted Cruz, was just caught getting out of dodge for a family getaway. So while AOC was raising a million dollars for Texas, Cruz was raising a glass of tequila at a cancun resort. Yes, he's been on an apology tour since he got back, but he keeps changing his tone and his story. Sunny, it's hard to keep up with this guy, and, you know, he's not up for re-election for what? Four more years or something. Right. Right. So what do you think? You know, I think he got caught. I think it's just terribly tone deaf as a senator for, you know, leaving a humanitarian crisis in your home state, the state that you represent, leaving the constituents that you represent. What is remarkable to me is that people were defending him, people in the Republican party, conservatives in the media. They were saying things like, well, what could he have done if he were there? A lot. He could have done a lot. Senators have, you know, special connections. They're able to get things done. I mean, look at what Beto O'rourke, the senator they could have had in Texas did. I mean, he was, you know, calling around to seniors. He mobilized many people. He saved lives, and so I think it was -- it was certainly par for the course for senator Cruz. Let's face it. He hasn't been held accountable for his role in the January 6th insurrection, and he's probably not going to be held accountable for this. I will say this. I was really dismayed by the fact that he threw his family under the bus, who he said, you know, I was just trying to be a good dad. Well, I remember when there was superstorm sandy here, and I didn't take my kids away. My son at the time wanted to do was to try to help. He mobilized some of his friends and started giving out water and things like that to people that needed it, and so for me, you know, why didn't he teach his children to help other Texans? This was such a wonderful teaching moment for his girls, and rather than do that, he took everyone on a vacation to cancun. Yeah. Right. It's shameful, but, you know, he saw that trump gets away with everything, so he figured he can get away with everything. Let's see if he's right. Ana, let me ask you this. Do you think it's fitting that Twitter is now whacking Cruz around like a pinata? Yes, actually, I do because Ted Cruz is a guy who is very tech savvy, very Twitter savvy. He spends a hell of a lot of time trolling people like Alexandria ocasio-cortez and Seth rogen. M surprised he doesn't have the savvy and self-presence to know that he would get caught. It's so bad in so many different like sunny explained, there is a role for elected officials during a catastrophe. There is a role for them to be a liaison with the federal government, and as a constituent, you want to see your public servants -- public servants. Not spring breakers, public servants serving their communities in a time after need. As someone who has lived through a lot of hurricanes in Florida, that's what you want to see, but not only, you know, not only did he abandon his state. He abandoned his duties. Then he lied about it. The only reason he came back is because he got caught. Then he pretended he was only going for one night. Mind you, with a bag that looked like if it was rupaul going on vacation for one night. Then came back and blamed his 10-year-old and 12-year-old daughters, saying they were the ones asking for the trip, and he was just being a good father. You know, then he changed that story around. Oh, let's not forget he was using state resources, asking the police to escort him to and from the airport. Police who could have been helping out some of his constituents. Let's also not forget that his neighbors obviously hate him because they released the texts from Heidi Cruz, you know, inviting them to this elite resort in cancun. Let us not forget that Ted Cruz has attacked other politicians for doing exactly the same thing, and let us not forget -- Yeah. -- The kicker, that he left his poodle alone. His poodle. Oh, yeah. Which is ironically enough is named snowflake. So senator snowflake who abandoned his duties -- Wait. You don't know that. You don't know. There's a picture. No, I do know. Maybe there was someone -- maybe there was someone in the house. No one in their right mind leaves their dog in the house while they go to Mexico for whatever time. That's insane. This is a whole other level of crazy. Joy, what reporter went to check and see if the house had electricity. There's a picture. Go look at my Twitter feed, of the 5-pound poodle named snowflake. I saw the picture. Let me ask you -- okay. Which is worse? Leaving the poodle at home or tying the dog to the roof? Remember, Romney did that. Let me go the Sara before we run out of time here. Sara, do you think that he should have known this trip wouldn't go over well? What do you say? Oh, absolutely, and I think beyond the optics what kind of grabs me is typically, like, a human response in crisis is, what can I do? During this pandemic, so many of us have asked, when we can't be around other people for our safety, how do we take care of people in senior citizen homes, how do we give? 9/11 turned itself on its head to say, what do I do? How do I help? To know you represent a state, and literally people are dying -- they don't have food. They don't have water. They're melting snow. The first reaction even from new York with no connection to Texas is what can we do? What can we do? The fact he did it optically is he's more experienced and he should know better, but the part I can't reconcile is the human response for the great state of Texas. Why are you not feeling a need to help your people? Then the hypocrisy gets me which you have all said along the way. He's one of the loudest critics online as recently as December kind of ripping into the democratic mayor of Austin when he traveled. He said -- he took a private jet with eight people to Cabo, and while in Cabo, he recorded the video telling people not to travel, and Cruz came for him. Which, again, this is a lack of consistency. It's not only taking full accountability, and coming clean, the first version of your story, but it's just be consistent. People will be mistakes, but don't be the first one on Twitter to hate on people. Okay. So he's getting raked over the coals for this, Meghan. Do you think it's warranted that he should be, you know, so vilified? I -- I mean, are we going to a commercial? I don't know how we are on time. Sorry. I was just told we were going to commercial. You're on. I echo everything everyone else said. Obviously it's incredibly tone deaf, and it's -- everything everyone said, it's despicable. I think if you have one role as a leader or as an elected official, it's to be with your constituents during a time of crisis. I think part of the reason why he did it is because as you noted, joy, politicians can get away with more now than they used to be able to. I mean, we have Nancy Pelosi getting a haircut during quarantine when no one else in the state was allowed to. Gavin Newsom spending $20,000 going to a high end restaurant in napa valley after telling people in California they couldn't be dining indoors. Gretchen Whitmer bucking every rule we put in place, and obviously governor Cuomo. The explosion on Twitter is warranted, but I wish last night when I was seeing the absolute outrage and more time being dedicated towards this scandal. I wish we had a modicum of what was dedicated to the Cruz scandal, dedicated to the scandal with governor Cuomo where 15,000, you know, elderly people were, you know, tragically died in nursing homes and the media has ignored it for a year. Well -- I think it's fun to dunk on Ted Cruz. I get it. He's wildly disliked, and Lindsey graham said, you could shoot him on the congressional floor and no one would say anything. He's a very disliked person in Washington, D.C. I get it, but I just think there are also other scandals that I wish that Democrats were hit in the same way for things they have justifiably done wrong, that Republicans are as well. Well, I think -- you have a point. You do. You made a good point. Thank you, joy. But we are going after Andrew Cuomo like crazy right now, and it's going to happen on this show, soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.