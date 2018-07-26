Spicer speaks to George Stephanopoulos, and Gretchen Carlson shares her vision for rebuilding the Miss America Organization to empower women in #MeToo era.

Spicer on inauguration crowd briefing: 'I don't think it was probably the best start'

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer had no qualms with Jimmy Kimmel poking fun at his tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue during an appearance Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," marking his first post-White House interview.