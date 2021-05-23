Transcript for Republicans don't see Jan. 6 commission as in their 'political interest': Sarah Isgur

The house of representatives' strong bipartisan way passed a bipartisan legislation for an independent bipartisan 9/11-type commission to establish the truth of what happened on January 6th. It's not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts. Past Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith, going right back to the beginning. Speaker Pelosi, leader Mcconnell weighing in on that January 6th commission. Let's talk about it on our round table. We're joined by Rahm Emanuel, Sarah Isgur, and I want to welcome back George will, and Donna Brazile. Welcome back to both of you. George, let me began with you. We heard Susan Collins say she's still optimistic for something going forward on this January 6th commission. It's hard to believe it's even controversial. Well, it's controversial for one reason. We have something new in American history. That is a political party defined by the terror it feels from its own voters. That's the Republican party right now. Every elected official is frightened of his voters, therefore doesn't perspective his voters and doesn't like his voters and afraid that a vote for this would be seen as an insult to the 45th president. There's no reason -- I mean, Mcconnell has a point. There are going to lots of investigations. Journalists are going to go through this. There are 450-something criminal charges being brought with more to come, and there's lots of information about this. I would like to see January 6th is burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of shock to the system. I think there will be a commission, but it is controversial for that reason. Your Republican party? I wish. I wish that the Republicans were being more honest. We're hearing lots of reasons, oh, we can't hire Republican it'll be partisan and this. The real reason is they need five seats to take back the house. They need one seat to take back the senate and they're asking themselves is this in our political interest of this commission, and the answer is no, so they're going to vote against it. I think everything George said is correct as well, but when it comes down to it, Nancy Pelosi has made clear she thinks Democrats benefit from this commission and Republicans think they don't. They think they can take back the house in 2022. Everything about an opposition party says they can get those why do anything that wouldn't be in their interest? Rahm, I guess the question is, is the Republican read on - the politics correct? I think they're caught in this vice or, you know, yogi Berra would say, when you get to a fork in the road, take it. Their challenge is they can either pick trump or they can pick the truth and right now it's pretty clear they're going to pick trump because the truth is too frightening. They know what this report would say, and it would be a damning report about not only what happened, but what was behind what happened, and they can't afford that, and I do think it's a political calculation as Sarah said, and I think at this point as 9/11 or other incidences, they rise above politics. It was interesting to hear that senator Collins is optimistic that they can actually work out the issues, but this is a case straight-up that if the report is issued, there's a group of both independent voters and what I would call soft Republicans who are going to be terrified by a party dominated by trump and the like, and I think George is absolutely right which is they never had a major party in a country that is scared of a minority of its voters, and frightened. Rather than leading them, they're being led by them. Okay. This should go beyond our standard politics. The standard politics of which party benefits or which group of American voters will lose. This is about the citadel of our democracy being attacked. It's about our country being in a safe of disbelief. I cannot imagine not looking at all of the underlying factors that led to the March on the capitol. You know, in that moment, George, and I got O Georges. Man, I am lucky today. Stuck in the middle. I am. In that moment sitting home, and I'm sure, you know, you were sitting home or somewhere, and I kept thinking, who is going to stop these people? Who is going to stop this -- this attack on our capitol, and for the first time in my adult life, and I'm not a scaredy-cat, I felt frightened because I didn't know what else would happen that day, and here we are, district residents, waiting for someone to call the national Guard. I reached out to the mayor's office and said, where is the National Guard? I reached out. Why is the metropolitan police? This cannot be happening, and yet it is happening. If we don't investigate the underlying reasons, what happened, then we will not prevent it from happening again. That is what is so scary about what happened on January 6th. I sent my staff home from my Georgetown office out of fear of disorder, but there's an interesting conflict of interest here. Kevin Mccarthy, the leader of the house Republicans will be subpoenaed by a commission that has subpoena power, and he will be asked about his conversations with the president, and I don't think at that point -- during the riot, and I don't think at that point executive privilege will wash. He said he will testify. Yes. Two things. One is if this doesn't happen, remember, congress has a backup call, a select committee. All subpoena power, but we'll get to the bottom of this, but this is a point of personal privilege if I could. I am the son and the grandson of an immigrant. That child and grandchild made it to the halls of congress which we refer to as the people's house, and it was assaulted. Just like in 1812, the congress was assaulted. The capitol, and if we don't come to terms with what happened here, we as a country -- forget the partisan. There is politics, but we as a country will never be able to move forward together, and I would hope there are still Republicans with a conscience that say, yes, there are politics here, and there is something greater that Donna referred to that literally children and grandchildren of immigrants who saw America as a beacon, a place of hope, the halls of congress that you got to vote and represent people's voices, that what happened here has to be understood and grapple with all the good, the bad and the ugly. Go ahead. I don't think this commission is what people are talking about around their dinner tables especially here and on the round table. I think that it is what we're all looking to think about what the future of the Republican party is, and after January 6th, there was this moment where it looked like the Republican party was going to repudiate trump and move forward, and I think what time has done is wash that all away. Trump has been able to reassert his authority over the party, and -- How do you -- here's what I don't understand. How can you explain that? He's out of power. He doesn't have his social media anymore. He hasn't been a presence for the last several months. How has this hardened? Republicans have come back to the members. They misread the situation and thought, aha, we're done with this, and their voters came back and said, no, you're not. This is the extension of the big lie. It's the big lie that keeps on growing that he didn't lose the election. He lost the election, and Joe Biden won the election, and because of the big lie, Republicans are afraid to move on. Move on to crafting policies, you know, that they support, and as long as the Republican party's in the grips of one man, one man, they will not move forward, and so I think this has to be investigated. The story has to be told whether it's at your dinner table or my dinner table, and I want to agree with you because sometimes this young man and I -- we get into our moments. I'll take the young part of that. You are the son and grandson of immigrants. I am a descenent of slaves on both sides, and my family helped to build that capitol, and as a kid I got a chance to work on that hill. You were on the hill, but I also had an opportunity as a young person to organize demonstrations. We got permits. We worked with local officials, federal officials, capitol hill police, and we worked to protest peacefully. They didn't do that, George. We need to investigate this because this is not America. That's why it needs to be investigated. I want to move on now to the fallout from this week's violence in the Middle East. I'll ask you the same question I asked secretary blinken. In the wake of the cease-fire, has anything really changed or are we just in for another round of violence? Yes and no. There's a couple of challenges here, and there are focuses around it. If you use this to build on peace, it's an opportunity. If the cease-fire is the end point, no. Israel has a number of challenges to face. It has obviously a peace agreement to deal with the two-state solution. I would like to remind everybody back in 2000, president Clinton offered, but it was rejected, control the temple mount. East Jerusalem, 97% of the west bank and triple the size the gaza trip, and that was rejected. They thought they could manage the Palestinian problem and then deal with the larger gulf and deal with Iran. They cannot ignore a two-state solution, but the bigger challenge for Israel is that you have now a situation where Israeli Arabs identify with Palestinians. It's 20% of the population, and they have a two-front issue. Not Syria or Egypt, not Jordan. They have a two-front both inside Israel and dealing with the west bank, and if we force them and I say leave them towards understanding what their process is, in the same way that the Palestinians have to come to terms, you know, as we were talking a little earlier, they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity to make peace. And I think the leadership rather than indulging right now, both sides use politics to come to terms. I suppose that's in our interest, but George, how have these opportunities evaporated? Is a two-state solution conceivable anymore? I think it's inconceivable and has been for awhile. Israel has no interlocker that's not genocidal, that doesn't want to destroy Israel, and to want to destroy Israel is to want to destroy Jews because they are Jews. Some in the state department tried saying something foolish and said, there's no excuse for violence. Yes, there is, when people are shooting rockets at you. They said this violence accomplishes nothing. Well, it destroyed 60 miles of tunnels that were used to attack Israel, and if it forces them to dig them again, this will happen again. This was the fourth gaza war. Does anybody here want to bet their net worth that there won't be a fifth? Of course, there will. It's the mark of a mature mind, an individual or a nation that can distinguish between a problem and a mess. A problem in geometry, and unemployment, implies a solution. There's no solution here, and we shouldn't pretend there is. There are other voices here, but I would say that fact is we're talking about hamas when hamas' political goal is to replace the main interlock for peace. They succeeded. They succeeded because we're talking about hamas here in the same ways throughout the west bank and on the gaza strip, they're talking about hamas. That's domestic to them. Netanyahu saw there was another coalition government that could have formed and he did things in my view that instigated a conflict that should not have there is a right to self-defense, but there's also a right to self-determination, and the fact is even when it's the worst moment, and I would quote the late prime minister, you make peace as if there is no terror, and you fight terror as if there is no peace process. Donna, one thing that has changed is the domestic situation particularly inside the democratic party. You've seen the growth of the black lives matter movement moving into Progressive circles inside the democratic party, leading to much more pressure on president Biden here. Right. Look. I think president Biden was extraordinary. This is quiet diplomacy, talking to the prime minister of Israel. Talking to of course, the Egyptian president and bringing these forces together. Two-state solution is vital. That is what many Democrats are requesting, but you're absolutely right. There's a -- and you know your former colleagues. There is a rise in condemnation when Israel defends itself. There's a rise in people wanting to see a two-state solution, and I think there is a very Rong appetite for not just the president, but also the prime minister to try to work with the Palestinians, and that is going to continue. That's not going to stop. Joe Biden is stuck right now because the majority of Americans still support Israel, but within the democratic base, we've seen a huge jump in this becoming a partisan issue, and an issue that Democrats actually in theory might vote on. For the first time I think ever where this would be a top tier issue for people in the black lives matter movement. Not true on the Republican side, but it's becoming a more and more partisan-determined issue. That's a huge problem as you see hate crimes increase to their third highest levels since 1979, and the Biden administration has a problem when Israel became so close to the trump administration. It became a more partisan issue and they're having to deal with that. There are two forces here, and they're very relevant. One inside the democratic party is a generational divide. Yep. The younger generation has only known one prime minister. A person who insulted president Biden, and insulted president Obama, and fully embraced trump. He made Israel a partisan issue. The second point, and I think in that effort is Joe Biden represents the tradition that Israel is an aspiration that both parties support, and we are continuing, and we'll continue as a country to support that. I want to ask that question to George will, finally, Israel has counted on a bedrock of bipartisan support in the united States. Is that in danger? It's in danger to the point that Progressives set the tone. Progressives like victims. For a long time, Israel was David, not goliath. Now today the Palestinians are victims and they're getting the support of the sentimentalism about Israel. Mozart and all that stuff. Now it's a mighty military power with a booming age and economy, and it's not as sympathetic as it was. So part of the generational divide that Rahm is talking about is young Progressives who feel none of this attachment to Israel. Right. And you look upon Israel as someone who is militarily competent, strong, vibrant society, and they kind of resent it next to the Palestinians. That is the last word today. Thank you all very much. Great talk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.