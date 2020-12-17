Rev. Raphael Warnock says he ‘can’t be distracted’ by Kelly Loeffler’s remarks

“As we say in the south, God bless her heart ... [She’s] trying to change the subject and I don’t blame her,” Warnock said in an exclusive interview on “The View.”
6:22 | 12/17/20

