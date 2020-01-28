Transcript for How Rev Run and Justine Simmons keep their marriage fresh

Well, I was such a huge fan of your mtv show like so many millions of Americans. You gave such a good perspective on love and marriage. I would like to you do the show again. It's amazing. Do you have any passion to bring it back in any way? The kids are old. Diggy Simmons, my son is in L.A. And he's doing "Grown-ish." Vanessa is out there, and mtv called me several times, like, please. Pretty please. Yeah. Can we have this? Grandchildren now. Can't you do specials? I couldn't pull everybody together. When I was younger it was, like, all right. Here's what we're doing, and I'm standing at the helm. Now they're, like, I'm on "Grown-ish," with Anthony Anderson, and I couldn't get my hand on them. That's a successful parent. I did what I had to do at that time, and now everybody is begging for it to come back and I couldn't give it to mtv no matter how many times they asked. I love them to death, but I can't make it happen. They're working. They're successful. Thank goodness they're paying their bills. Yep. They don't live in run's think about that. How is it going to be run's house? They don't live in the house. Well, Justine, you first met your hubby when he was 16 years old. I can't believe that. He was just starting out his career and he told you this. He told you the first night you met that he would marry you. Well -- 25 years later, you're married and happy. You have six kids and grandchildren you just said. Tell us the number one reason why you believe it works. Well, for him and I, we are very selfless. I'm constantly checking him to see if he's okay, and he's doing the same for me. If I see him not happy at home, I don't just leave him like that. I want to know what's going on, and same with me. You know, they used to say -- well, they still say, it's, like, it sounds cliche, you know, don't go to bed angry, but I found out the reason why they say that is the more you go to bed angry at your partner the more you can do it, and you can maybe do it the next night and the next night. So that's -- that's why don't do that. Listen to the whispers so you don't have to hear the screams is a good one too. That always says something. I'm, like, okay. There's some discontent there. Let me get on top of it so the voice doesn't have to rise. My voice has to rise because of your robe. Who leaves your robe on the floor? There's an ottoman at the end of the bed. What you are saying is keeping the marriage together in a very respectful way I think. We respect each other. What about keeping the excitement going? In your book, you say you treat each other like boyfriend and girlfriend. How do you do that? I like that. It's weird. You know how if you are with your husband for, like, 25 years, and he probably could see your body all the time. I don't let him see my body all the time. If he comes in, I kind of, like -- Good. That's good actually. It is good. I do that out of fear. A little bit of that too. I don't want to scare the that's sweet of you. It's enjoyable. I'm always in awe of her. I'm, like, deeply in love, and if I can get a kiss, I'm lucky. Can I have one? That's good. That's good. The only thing with that is, this got to mean something later, you know? That little kiss. He got to turn that -- I follow -- I have been married 21 years, and I do the same thing. I follow that kind of thing. She's another one that wears makeup to bed. I like to -- I like to look good. All right. All right. Keep the marriage cracking. Crack-a-lacking.

