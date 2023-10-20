Rob Base, Doug E. Fresh and The Sugarhill Gang discuss lasting influence of hip-hop

The artists share how they got their start and how their music expanded the audience for hip-hop on the genre’s 50th anniversary.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live