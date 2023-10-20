Rob Base, Doug E. Fresh, The Sugarhill Gang and DJ Chill Will perform hip-hop medley

The hip-hop legends perform “It Takes Two,” "Rapper's Delight" and "The Show" to celebrate Sunny Hostin’s birthday.

October 20, 2023

