Transcript for Saluting American hero Doris Miller

is black history month and we're kicking off things by saluting a U.S. Military hero who fought with honor for a country that did not always honor him. Doris "Dorie" Miller, the grandson of slaves, joined the Navy at 19 years old, at a time when blacks couldn't use the weapons on the ships that they were working on. Their service was limited to mess duties. They served on the battleship "West Virginia" in pearl harbor in 1941 and Japanese forces attacked. He carried injured soldiers to safety before manning the ship's guns to defend his crew. Afterwards, the media credited him as the unnamed Negro messman hero until president Roosevelt stepped in to make Miller the first black man ever, ever to be awarded the Navy cross. Now this past martin Luther king day, Miller became the first black man to have a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after him. This man -- Yeah. Yeah. So when you -- when you know your history, you understand why people feel the way they feel. This man fought for a country that did not allow him to vote. Didn't see him as a human being, and he fought for this country anyway. As many who come to this country as immigrants, they come and they fight for the country they love. He didn't come as a willing immigrant. He came, he was born here and he fought. Finally somebody said, oh, you're more than just the Negro messman. You have a name. So when you hear people talking about black history, this is why we need to tell everybody what's going on because we have been here the whole time. Yeah. We have been here the whole time, and we're not shirking. We're not shirking.

