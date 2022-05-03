How Sandy Hook mom Nelba Márquez-Green is helping families cope with loss

The mother of Ana Grace Márquez-Greene, who was killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre, reacts to the mass shooting in Texas and explains why thoughts are prayers are "hollow without action."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live