Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic

More
The Senate minority leader on what action he thinks should be taken to combat the disparities surrounding COVID-19.
6:15 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:15","description":"The Senate minority leader on what action he thinks should be taken to combat the disparities surrounding COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70815207","title":"Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic","url":"/theview/video/sen-chuck-schumer-racial-ethnic-social-disparities-amid-70815207"}