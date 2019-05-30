Transcript for Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches affordable child care plan

You have something you want to tell us? I do. We were talking about child care earlier when we were talking about the changes. This one is really personal for me. You know, I was -- I got my first full time teaching job. I had two little ones under foot and, god, it was hard. I was getting dinner on the table at 8:30. Doing baths at 9:00. Laundry at 11:00. I could do hard, but the thing that killed me was child care. I went through one after another after another. The prices were crazy. Everything was horrible. One night my aunt bea calls me. She said how you doing sweetie? I said fine. Then I started to cry. I said I can't do this. I'm going to quit. It just fell out of my mouth. I couldn't do it. She said what's wrong? I said I can't do it. I can't keep up with the kids. Aunt bea is a widow. She waits for me to quit crying. She said I can't get there tomorrow. I'll come on Thursday. She arrived with six suitcases and a dog named buddy and she stayed for 16 years. 16 years? That's how I made it through. Not all of America has that. If all of America had an aunt bea, we would be in a different place. Child care has gotten harder. It holds women back, some men, but mostly women from getting an education. That two cent wealth tax pays for universal health care. Today on my website elizabethwarren.com, you can do slash kids and you'll see how much money you can save under this plan. We do universal child care, high quality child care, so that universal pre K isn't just there for the richest slice at the top, but all our kids. It's a good investment in mamas and daddies. It's a great investment in our children. Still the same two cents? Same two cents, all paid for.

