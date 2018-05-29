Transcript for Sen. Elizabeth Warren talks immigration, 'spygate' conspiracy, North Korea summit

Deic women gd some major ground in last week's primaries, but given tt miions of Americans were sure there would be aan in the white house at some point, I there a guarantee that it will mean anything in the mid-terms? Let's ask one of the fit women in D.C., senator Elizabeth Warren So, this weekend u-know-who blamed the Democrats for Thi horrible loss separating INT families at the Mexican border you want T school him on this actual worked? Right. This is an administration licy that is separating these families, a trump administration policy.and if Donald Trump wants to change it and letiliestay togeth, he can change it. But the fact tt those families are being separated at the border, the fact that children are being torn out of the arms of their mothers, I on Donald Trump's head andobody else That's right. [ Applau Even though it was a policy in place under- This is what gets me about where we are rht the administration is the one th decides day by day byay ere are we onhese kinds rules. There are some things, a you know, have to go throu coss takes forever. This one is one the presi makes the deci,nd now what E we all doing? We're all talking Abo something else. We're talking about phots. We tng abouthat could have been done T years ago O four years or T years ago.let's face it, we need comprehensive immigration reform. We need real change. Need systemic Chan So you're saying that inste of - just to follow up ont question, you're saying instead of B Democrats and kvetching about it, not change now? If you think it's wrong -- Acy. Let's go bacds in the blame game. Ou think it's wrong, change it. And if you't think it's won if you're not wng to change it, then own it It's a I could talk about this for urs B comprehensive immigration reform I something, ou know, manyeople have tried for a very long time and nothings people out protesng and - sorry. Much moremportant -- It is a moment to say this is ab polical courage it's about whether or not your party O there are constituencies you don't want or the pieces a hard to put togeth there are people like your dad who STE up and said this is what is right formeca and I will fight F it. That's what eed more of. [ Applau So, the other Thi that' going on right now is that T isalg this spy-gate,s you calls it, whichically is saying that the Democrats -- the spied on the campaign, the P campaignhen he was running. And basically he- you know, nothas been shown to be true about any of that. He just mak it up as he es along. It is resonating with public opinion. People are believing him. Sot are you guys going T do about it? Ou know, look, trump is figuring out what works, and that is the more he is afraid of what the special prosecutor, about W that investigations going. And member, thatestigation pleas, so this is a serious -- charges have been D. Yes. Erus criminal vestigation. As trump hears the hoof beats that that's getti closer to him, he's throwing everything he can in the road including, oh, let's undermine the FBI. T buying it. E Republican party backs him up a large percentage ill. You know that's the oblem. Everybody follows and has the nversation that trump wants them to have rather than the conversationut saying as I think should be doing, we need to protect mue so that he can finish hisnvgation without political interference from democratsr Republicans. Him finish, let him make a report the American LE, and then we caudge what's happened. Trump doesn't want that. Doesn't want . He N't want that. Ink the feeling is though that even election day there we a lot Democrats calling for hi impeachmentnd you've put frd an impeachment bill in test. If Democrats end up taking ove congress, dthink that that's -- that should be fo is impeachingsident ump? Look, I take very seriously. This I serious constitutional move.my view on this protect the special prosecutor, finish his work without politil interference. Let himak a full report to the American people then cotively we can make the decision about what the appropriate next STE is. It's donalp who doesn't want Mueller to be a to continue a independent investigation and bring Ito a conclu. Of course not. I wonderwhy. Cexactly. The impeachment bill W Acly put into place. I'm not th Okay, good. Where I am is that we need this independent investigation without political interferen , that's what we owe T the americanpeople. This more important T politics. Thiss more important than whether or not agree with him on 10 different things. What matters that no one in this country, no on not even the president of the unite states, is above the W. That's rit. There W discussions about president trump possibly getting a Nobel peace P because of his work with north a. There were discussions about this. I think 18 -- who started this discussion? Hedid. Someublicans nominated him for a Nobel peace prize and it loo like this summit betweerump and Kim Jong-un is back again. Do you think it's a good idea, and ou think trump does deserve credit for -- maybe a Nobel peace but maybe credit for LE start here,th Rea is a very bad actor. They pose ager to south Korea, to our allies in the region they pose a danger to the united States and the entire W. Want to see America find a way to help move North Korea to denuclearization where they don't pose threat. Th hard. Y That's hard. And what it takes move I that direction,'ve got to have a plan and you've got to have people to execute against that man. You know,ht now we have a state departmentre tons of people have been laid offend it's like tumble weeds blowing through the place. There's not a lot of F on the ground who are theexperts. I want to see a plan a want to see America suc. What Donald Trump has done is LE you say it's back on, well,t's back on as of right no is it going to be backn an hour from now or ten hours from now? There's no segic plan here. But you know what there's a strategic pla here. And sen Warrens sticking around and we'llright back. GHT S managing my moderate to severe Crohdisease. Then Ilized something was missing... Me. Myptoms were keeping mom being there. So, liked to my doctor learned Humira is for people who still have symptoms ofohn's disease after trying other medications. And the majoritypeople on Humira saw ificant symptom relief and many achieved region in as little as 4 weeks. Humira cower your abilityto fight infections, including tuberculosis. Serious, sometimesalinfections and cancers, including lymp, havehappened; as have blooiver, andnervous system problems, serious allergic reactiodnew or worsening heart failure. Before treatment, get te fortb. Teour doctor if you've beento areas where certain fungal iectionsare common, to infections, or he flu-likesymptoms or so Don't Humira if you havean infection. Be there for you, and . K your gastroenterologist aboura. Th Humira, remission is possible. The Labrador retrievand the en retriever are very different. They digest, andprocess energy differently. At Royal Canin, we devel over 2 precise formulas to transform every cat and dog into a magnintnimal. Royal N 60% of women wear thg sizepad can experience leaks. You don't have to Always Myt Try the next siz and get up to 20% better coverage day or Ni Because better coverage means bettertection Always Justen days of O Bi-Flex has given Karen a drug-free way to improve joint comfort. (Whispering) ...She's . Ading to hlels of discomfort in her daughter. Osteo X, a drug-free way to improve joint comfort. Now, Try New Topical Cream. Whensmile is bright,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.