Sen. John Fetterman stands with Biden amid calls for him to step aside

The Pennsylvania senator joins "The View" to defend his support for President Joe Biden’s candidacy in 2024: "I do believe Joe Biden is the one guy, the right guy, and that's going to be my guy."

July 11, 2024

