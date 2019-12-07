Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris calls Don Trump Jr. retweet on her racial identity 'uninteresting'

Let's really dumb I mean dogs I'm Georgina. Clean it out we tweet it aide Arthur Stiles tweaked now about you look and see yesterday. Sick guy who made the original tweet imagine that it trump. Tweeting it but this guy ill tweet against any candidate of color haven't seen thus will be California. Anyways the guy when did you adult tweet was in the White House yesterday invited to this social media summit. Just. Like to hear your thoughts. And the timing was about the fact that they are saying that. Senator Harris is not black enough. Grant met it's an old playbook they've done this before we've seen as well in the farm frankly accepting at planet really an interesting. That's. That's how. What I know how that movie and then the first time. Right that what I can have color and White House yeah. OK. So. We need. And I bottom line is that anybody in this country that lives in black skin experiences. Racism. And the black experience in this country. Thanks so anyway I wasn't about policy suspect. Yep and Ed. Then the bottom line is that we do this painful policy speed round with all the candidates don't have there's our table OK to announce your turn okay great. To sentence take Ghana a few key issues Medicare for all. Medicare for. I'm right now we have Medicare for all and it's called an emergency room. I'm bank. Right now it it on a daily basis and millions of seniors transition into Medicare. Every day and they're good written. We have a problem in America which is that we have millions of people who do not have access to health care simply because they cannot afford it. Access to health care should be a right and not a privilege of just those who can afford some Medicare for all yes yes and it and private insurance also presents and I had supplemental private yes I think that works in our rigged gotten. Russell pre K education yes yes yes and I will also tell you I am also. Prepared to take it to the next step which is to put in place the first federal investment in closing the teacher pay gap why. Working ON three jobs 94% of our public school teachers come out of our pocket to help pay high school's vice. Teachers but make on average 11% less than similarly educated professionals and they are raising our children along with us and we are not paying them their value. Wealth gap reparation yes and it won't close the racial wealth gap it's absolutely a fact what I am proposing is that as early that they outlets to housing. We have had a history of redlining of excluding in particular African American homeowners from a from that the families were buying homes. I intend to deal with that by giving people were living in federally subsidized housing. A federal grant that will help them put down payments on homes and and also to deal with credit scores you have to hear this a because we judge's threat credit. And healthy credit. Based on the assumption you have money so we get credit card payments instead of I have out of their families pay their phone bill on time. And paying their rent on time and paying their utility bills on time. We should be measuring that as part of you are a responsible person financially act so they can qualify for credit brown makes good. Here for decriminalizing border crossings or what a good. Hands at this based do you agree with mayor seat we should get rid of DHS altogether that is not correct I'm not in favor of decriminalizing. Or or not having the consequence for it we have to keep let me just be very clear we have to have a secure border. But I am in favor of saying that we're not gonna treat people who are undocumented across supporters criminals that's correct. That is correct. And what we've got to do is we cannot have. Anymore policy like we have half a haven't in his career president. That is about inhumane conduct that is about putting babies in cages it is about separating children from their parents. And we have got to have policy that is not passing comprehensive immigration apart with a pathway toward citizenship. Shutting down these private craft items on me that yes I did I did in losing its I believe that's my cross over the border is illegally it is illegal and you would you would decriminalize it I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. I did it should be a civil enforcement issue but not a criminal enforcement should. So there should there should be didn't beginning at play by the rules but. It we can't treat people like criminal split when they're crossing the border and incarcerate them as separate I think they just conservatives it is a talking point that we think. Open borders something the left wants and aunt you know I understand it we have a difference of opinion but smuggling and border security. Craig I believe the border security idol in that it DH asked no I would not. And I need to we need to restructure and reform and it did it's it's it's been it's been found ashen through federal audits to be on most dysfunctional of federal agencies. So we need to deal with it and fix it but I do not believe in giving to the.

