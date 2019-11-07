Transcript for Sen. Michael Bennet calls Trump 'weak' on immigration

Scared of you. So here's another outrage for you. There are reports today that trump intends to move forward with his immigration raids, targeting migrant families this weekend. I thought it was supposed to be gangs coming from these place, not families with children. Right. He's going to be, you know, raiding these people's houses and what have you. It's really reminiscent of Nazi Germany, just saying. I know you're not supposed to make that connection, but I have been around long enough, and I have read enough that this is splar to the yous. Go in and take them out of their houses. What are they supposed to do? My mom and her parents were Polish Jews. She was separated from her family during the course of the I'm not equating the holocaust to this, but I know what happens to someone permanently if they have been separated from their family at a young age. I had the great privilege of working with John McCain as part of the gang of eight in 2013 when we wrote a bipartisan bill together for Democrats and for Republicans to deal with our immigration system. That had $46 billion of border security in it. It had a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people that are undocumented. It had the most Progressive D.R.E.A.M. Act that had ever been written. Trump doesn't understand any of that. It's not just him. Where are the other four Republicans? We would have had -- it would have worked and would have stopped a lot of the problems, thank you. It made such a difference, and the house of representatives never took up the bill because of something called the haster rule named after a guy who is in we need to do better than that, folks. It's also -- Marco Rubio can take some ownership for that too. I mean, we don't need to rehash this, but -- I think that bill continues to be a place where we can do the work, and in the meantime, we are a rich and powerful country. We should be treating refugees humanely in this country, and we can do it. Donald Trump is acting like we're a weak country, and I think that's partly because he's a weak leader. He's a weak man. Go ahead. Really quickly, at last month's debate, you were one of only two candidates who did not raise your hand when asked if you would decriminalize immigrants crossing the border illegally. Do you think fellow candidates are out of step? I do. I learned something from John McCain if I might say so, who was a border senator. He and Jeff flake were on the gang of eight, and I know what's required for Republicans in the center of the country or on the border to be able to sell immigration reform in this country, and one of those things is a secure border. That should be true for Democrats as well. Democrats want a secure border as well. We just want a commitment to our rule of law, and a commitment to our history as a nation of immigrants. You're winning me over, so glad you came to the show. Thank you. Let me come back. By all means. Here's the thing about this show. We do ask a lot of questions, and people sometimes don't understand why we asked what we asked, the way we ask, but we're doing it because we're asking for the nation. That's right. So when we're asking for an entire nation, we want to talk to people and hear what they have to say so that everybody can make an informed decision based on what you hear, not the sound bite that you see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.