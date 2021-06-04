Sen. Tammy Duckworth opens up about losing legs in memoir

More
The senator said she wrote “Every Day Is A Gift” so her daughters would know "America is worth" the 13 months of recovery she endured after her helicopter was shot down during the Iraq War.
5:20 | 04/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Tammy Duckworth opens up about losing legs in memoir

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"The senator said she wrote “Every Day Is A Gift” so her daughters would know \"America is worth\" the 13 months of recovery she endured after her helicopter was shot down during the Iraq War.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76903867","title":"Sen. Tammy Duckworth opens up about losing legs in memoir","url":"/theview/video/sen-tammy-duckworth-opens-losing-legs-memoir-76903867"}