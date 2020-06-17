Transcript for Senate releases police reform bill

On the heels of you know whose executive police order -- sorry, y'all. On the heels of his police reform, senator Tim Scott revealed the GOP bill on the reform that they called the justice act, and why this is very personal for him. Take a look. Communities of color and people like myself, I have told my story several times, stopped seven times in one year. That has been said a lot, but I was stopped this year, driving while black when I got a warning ticket for using -- failing to use my turn signal earlier in my lane change, and so this issue continues, and that's why it's so important for us to say that we hear you. We're listening to your So do you think they heard anything, sunny? What do you think of the bill? Did they hear him say what -- what happened to him, and why it was really dumb? Well, it just seems to me that trump's executive order incentivizing police reform will not incentivize police reform. That's not what was required here. I think what he wanted was a photo-op with some of the families of black, unarmed men who had been killed by police, and he did not get that. All the families that had a meeting with him, if you listen to what the families said, whoopi, he said, there were a lot of platitudes mentioned, but nothing real, nothing tangible and they did not come out with with him for a press conference, and so I think that actually says a lot. That is extremely telling, but the other thing is when you look at his executive reform, his executive order, it just doesn't do anything. He's asking departments to share -- police departments to share information on officers' misconduct. I mean, if you let an officer or police departments grade themselves, they get an "A" every single time, right? You really need a national database. Correct. You need someone to jefr see -- oversee that, and it's just -- it's very fluffy, and enough to do about nothing. It's not tangible. It's not real. Okay. Joy, were you taken by what senator Scott had to say, and what he was revealing about his own experience? Well, yes I was. Senator Scott who is the only African-American senator in the gohat America is not a racist country. Then he goes on to talk about how he was pulled over by the police five or six times, and one of the times, or the last time was for not turning on his signal, his turn signal fast enough. Really? I mean, exactly when are you supposed to turn that turn signal on? I don't know when that is. Right. And yet he was stopped. Right. I doubt I would have been stopped for that. The question is, there is systemic racism in the country contrary to what he says. Right. Nothing in these bills addresses segregated housing, or which leads to school segregation, and there's discrimination in employment. That is the problem in the Right. It's not being addressed in these bills. These are like rearranging the deck chairs on the titanic. I say stop blaming president Obama for everything. This is the Republican playbook right now. From 2010 to 2016, both houses of congress were controlled by the GOP, okay? Right. Remember what Mitch Mcconnell said, we're going to stop everything he does. So shut up about Obama already. Right. So Meghan, what did you -- what were your feelings about the do you think it went far enough? Yeah. First, I think there's a few things to hit here. The first one is when people say Tim Scott is the only black Republican on the Republican side, Democrats only have two. You have kamala Harris and Cory booker. Let's stop pretending there's great bipartisan representation. It's not singularly a Republican the second thing is Tim Scott also talked about in 2016 about how he has been targeted by capital police as a senator where they stopped him and then thought he was impersonating a senator when he was trying to come in, which is also a heartbreaking story. So he is a man that has experienced racism, and by the way he was pulled over seven times in a year, not five. I think it's a good, noble start, this bill. I'm glad to see this swift seat change on bipartisan support of police reform. I'm really disheartened that we can't even come together to try and make changes, and I think some of the criticism you gave, sunny, is valid, but how about we all continue to try to improve instead of just crapping all over Republicans for saying we're doing nothing or it's not good enough? This is a great, noble attempt by a senator on the Republican side, and I would like to see us put our differences aside. I know I'm exhausted and the country is exhausted, to try to enact reform right now, and this is the best opportunity as George Floyd's lawyer said yesterday on the show. This is the best time in history to do it, and I think we should all just come together, and please stop making this so partisan because I for one am truly exhausted with it. Well, I'm exhausted with all of this. I have to tell you -- wait. Let me finish. Please let my finish because there are things in this bill that need to be dealt with. The GOP bill doesn't change qualified immunity which shields police officers from lawsuits, you know, it doesn't expand the justice department's power to investigate and prosecute police misconduct. The reason I'm really all about that is because this could have helped tamir rice. If we had information about the police officer who took his life, allegedly, in his file is a note that says he was mentally unstable to be a police officer. This might have made a difference in how we do things. So if we all have all the information, you know, I mean, if you can see a way where when we say, these are the things that we absolutely -- absolutely need to have, it's because people's experiences say, I didn't have this information. Therefore when they let this person go, you know, what was I to do? He took my son's life. So there are things that need to happen, and, you know, we also have to go with the fact that, you know, in 2015, Obama banned federal transfers of certain types of military gear. In 2017, it was rescinded, that executive order was rescinded. The justice department also aggressively pursued consent decrees approved by the courts which police departments agreed to, and ag sessions limited so you're right, Meghan. We all do have to come together, but we have to come together listening and seeing what everybody's experience is, and then qualiied it shouldn't be a left/right decision. It should be a qualified American decision because it affects everybody. I'm sorry, sunny. I cut you off. Go ahead, real quick. You said what I was just about to say. The problem is there is no federal oversight at this point because the justice department when Jeff sessions entered, cut out consent decrees. There is no national database. Right. You cannot leave it up to the states because we see what has happened. We've seen the militarization of the police state by state by state. We see this pushback on qualified immunity. We see that there is not a national no chokehold ban. We see that there is not a national ban. It has to be done by everybody. Well, sunny, I hear what you are saying, and I think it's 100% valid criticism. I think my frustration is when I come into the show and I see a tease saying, are Republicans doing enough right now? After one of the most famous Republican senators is presenting a bill right now, there is no -- I think we are trying. My party is trying, and my show is teasing at the beginning. Republicans aren't doing anything. Yes, all this criticism, whoopi, you and sunny, 100% valid. The chokehold thing is a big deal. I don't understand why that's not in it either. Let's continue the conversation. That's why bills have amendments on the floor, and this is a bipartisan process. Please stop knocking Republicans this morning for some people not this is an intense awakening for Republicans the past few weeks, and I don't appreciate that tease coming into the show. Tomorrow, it will be the -- it will be the Democrats. We punch everybody. We punch on both sides. You know that.

