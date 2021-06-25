Transcript for Sinead O'Connor discusses shocking personal moments from memoir, ‘Rememberings’

Thank you. In your book, you reveal a lot of personal and shocking moments in your life and in your career. You said, quote, I feel the only reason god gave me my career at all was to write this book. So can you gives your thoughts on that idea of what you said? What do you mean? Well, you know, I guess not to get too heavy, but, you know, Ireland under the theocracy was a very difficult place for children to be, and while there have been a ton of reports done on the sexual abuse scandal and the holding, there's never been a report done on what went on in people's houses as far as child abuse was concerned. Myself and my siblings growing up, you know, what we were going through when we were quite small, I made the decision in my mind that I told the whole universe what happened because otherwise we could have died in the house and nobody would have known. As I'm saying that, I'm speaking for probably half the population of Ireland that, you know, it was a massive issue, child abuse, the product of the theocracy, you know, the whole thing manifested itself in the form of all kinds of child abuse, you know, and yeah. I guess as I say I wanted to make sure, but, like, you know the documentary where they're talking about Vietnam. Some of the soldiers are saying what they found most difficult about it is was they couldn't find any meaning for it. They couldn't transcend it consequently. My idea was to tell it to transcend it. I say the book was the most important song I ever wrote, you know? That's beautiful. You signed your first record deal at 18 years old, and you were nominated for grammy awards for your first two albums and you're a huge star. In the book you write about how record executives told you that you need to look more feminine with longer hair and dresses. You said all this led to you to shave your head and obviously not wear dresses. Tell us about all of that, please. Well, I think it's a funny chapter I hope in the book. I think I wrote it so that it's amusing, the whole chapter of getting the haircut was quite funny. That was the age, you know, that was the least of what was going on. You were running away from record executives the whole time and pulling your skirt down, you know? They summoned me to lunch one day, and I had a bit of a Moe heeken, and they asked if I would put on short skirts and wear high heels, and that wasn't really me. I went straight across the road in London to this Greek barber, and there was a young man there, and he didn't want to do it and he was, like, ringing his dad and beseeching me not to do it and after we did it, it was like the "Nothing compares to you" video, one tear went down his face, he was so upset, you know? I live in a pop culture bubble. I know nothing, but I know every line and lyric to your "Nothing compares to you" song, and it's one of the most iconic songs that has spanned several generations. The original song was written by prince, and in the book you tell a harrowing story of meeting him on the first time in a night you say ended in terror. What happened? Oh, you know, we had a disagreement and it got a bit physical between the two of us. It was quite scary for me because I was young and I didn't really know where I was. So I think that again in terms of writing or quality of writing in the book, the prince chapter is probably the best chapter in the book because I tried to make it amusing and it is also quite frightening, be you we just, you know, I guess, you know, he took me -- got me to go to his house, and he started telling me I mustn't swear in my interviews and must talk like this, and talk like that, and being Irish, I told him how he could take a long walk down a short pier, and that didn't end very well. It descended from there. With the famous success, you ripped up a picture of pope John Paul II in church, and you were booed and your albums were crushed by a steamroller. Many people believed this ruined your career, but you believed it did the opposite. Why? Speaking of the steam rolling, it was kind of cool because in those days, you probably remember, you know, the rappers, they used to get parental advisory stickers and the rest of us used to be jealous. How can we get a parental advisory sticker? Getting your albums steam rolled is pretty cool. That's the equivalent of 10,000 parental advisory stickers, and it's one of my favorite photos. That was kind of cool to be fair, and I guess, you know, I grew up in the '70s that my godfather musically, spiritually, was in particular Bob Dylan and Bob was a person who was quite embarrassed by fame. You know, he was a protest singer maybe. You might put it that way. Not really all the time, but he wasn't a pop star. I was like a square peg in the hole, and the relationship on both sides wasn't working out. I couldn't be whatever everybody -- whether it was media or manager or whoever wanted me to be. It was just an accident that I had a hit record, and I guess that derailed my career in many ways because, you know, I wasn't able to be -- everybody wanted me to be a pop star, and I felt I was a protest singer. One of the millions of children of Bob Dylan and John Lennon, you know? I think this book is absolutely fantastic. You clearly are a protest singer, and I hope that everyone does read it, as a former sex crimes prosecutor myself, I think that you are extremely brave in the telling of this book. Thank you. The first part -- you're welcome. The first part of yr book is a really personal account of the abuse you say you suffered from your mother until she died in a car accident when you were 18, and in the book you reveal for the first time how your mother related to that particular photo we discussed of the pope that you ripped up on "Saturday night live." Can you tell us about that? Well, I guess it goes back to the first question there where, you know, we're talking about the theocracy in Ireland which is an unimaginable situation. In America, you've never thank god lived under religious oppression in the way we did in Ireland, you know? So the church created the type of people who abused their children in their houses like my mother did. The protest I made when I tore the picture, it wasn't only about sexual abuse. It was about the rest of us, you know? That the reports had been done about the sexual abuse and everything, and that's obviously huge and I fought for that publicly and privately, but the picture to me symbolized, you know, the kind of monster that is catholicism created by beating the crap out of the kids in school. Forgive my language, and those kids going off and becoming parents themselves thinking this is how you raise children, forcing kids to get married after the first kiss. No contraception. No choice to the women as to whether they wanted to be mothers or not. Bang, bang, bang, babies. It was illegal to work once you got married until 1985 or the church created the circumstance where women were so controlled and mantrolled when they went to the doctors post-natal, they were given valium. Women went nuts on valium and beat every shade of brown stuff as I might say, their children, you know? It's a fascinating read, and I think that also Ireland has come a long way since those days. Wouldn't you agree? A lot of it probably has to do with you. I want to thank you personally for the things that you have said in the past and continue to say. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you. Her book, "Rememberings" is out now. Pick it up. It sounds fascinating. Doesn't it? To you people out there. Come on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.