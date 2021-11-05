-
Now Playing: Activists say new election laws make it harder for people to vote
-
Now Playing: Top health officials testify before Senate Health Committee
-
Now Playing: US troops leaving Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?
-
Now Playing: Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives
-
Now Playing: GOP leader officially urges Republicans to vote Cheney out
-
Now Playing: Rep. Ro Khanna addresses India’s COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Biden addresses jobs report and role of the American Rescue Plan
-
Now Playing: Battle for the GOP: Cheney vs. Trump
-
Now Playing: 'I do not buy that' a social media ban hurts Trump's 2024 aspirations: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'There's not an entitlement to being in leadership': Christie on Rep. Liz Cheney
-
Now Playing: House Republicans set to take vote on Liz Cheney’s future
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Texas House approves controversial voting bill
-
Now Playing: New jobs report shows America's hiring numbers falling way below expectation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: Texas House member on voting bill: ‘It’s a hateful piece of legislation’
-
Now Playing: A look inside Texas migrant children's center at the border