Transcript for Stacey E. Plaskett talks impeachment acquittal and the future of the GOP

Even though you-know-who's second impeachment trial ended in an acquittal, it was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history. Thanks in large part to the powerful case made by the first non-voting delegate to serve as an impeachment manager, Stacey E. Plaskett. Take a look. President trump had spent months calling his supporters to a March on the specific day at a specific time for a specific purpose. What else were they going to do to stop the certification of the election on that day but to stop Please welcome congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett. Welcome to "The view," congresswoman. Thank you. Thank you so much for having me. I'm so excited to be here with you all. You did a brilliant job laying out your case against you-know-who. Are you disappoint snd are you surprised and do you still feel that it was worth making the effort to bring this to the light? It was heartbreaking for all of us. You don't go into a battle thinking that you're going to lose and we were purposeful all of the impeachment maempx in speaking to all 100 senators, we were just trying to get the Democrats and 17 Republicans, we wanted to win everyone. And so I think that's what you saw in not just the passion but the meticulous nature, the surgical precision that we tried to utilize in making the case through overwhelming evidence throughout that time period. You know, I think at the end what we can say is that that this was as you said the most bipartisan impeachment of a president. It was also the largest majority of votes by the senate for the conviction of the president as well. And so I think what we have shown to the world is that the American process works. What our founding fathers created it continues to work. And that we're standing up for our democracy and what we outlined I believe for the American people will ensure that president trump would never be elected again to any public office should he run. Yes, congresswoman, let me just say that you were magnificent in my opinion. Thank you. Just magnificent. Thank you. You're welcome, so during your prosecution you showed previously unseen footage of how close the violent mob actually came to vice president pence and congressional lawmakers, which you called chilling, so, okay, why do you think after reliving on that video what they experienced firsthand and seeing what could have happened to pence, what did happen to the police officer and what happened to a lot of people that were injured, et cetera, why do you think you couldn't get Republicans to convict? I've heard the reason they're sticking with the B.S. Thing that Mitch Mcconnell came up with, do you have any other Well, you know, I spoke with senate Republicans during the trial when they would come up to me and say you're doing a magnificent job, you guys are outlining the facts completely, this is overwhelming what you're saying, but I'm still not going to vote to convict the president, and so, you know, in some instances, because -- depending on the person is, why don't you vote to convict, which requires to two-thirds, you don't have to vote to disqualify and they were like, I would do that because I don't think you'll be able to get to the 17 Republicans to be able to get through that first instance vote for me to be able to do the second part or some others were just in their own minds I think calculating other issues, such as, will I be able to retain my seat if I vote the convict the help or hurt us with the majority? In the instance of Mitch Mcconnell, I think he made a calculation that he couldn't get a majority of his own caucus of senate Republicans to come over and convict therefore he couldn't do it because he wouldn't be able to maintain his position as minority leader if they did that. He made the calculation not to convict in that instance which signaled to others not to do it as well. Congresswoman, president trump is still the most popular figure in the Republican party and after the acquittal he said, quote, he looks forward to continuing his journey to achieve America greatness. You're a former Republican, do you think the Republican party is now the Maga party, can anti-Trump compete -- That 75 million is segregated into many compartments of individuals who are in fact Maga people, individuals who rapidly believe all things trump, as well as pragmaticpragmatic, those not part of the all trump Republican party need to stand up and take their party back from president trump and from the negative influence that's tarnishing that was in fact a Nobel party previously, if that's not done, I think the party will belong to trump as my colleague from Georgia stated on the floor. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger who are amazing patriots. Republicans stand up for what was right. Those individuals got to stand up and take on their party.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.