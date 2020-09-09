Transcript for Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Trump family isn’t running US in Americans’ best interest

The first lady Melania trump's former close friend and adviser is taking you inside what she says she witnessed behind closed doors at the white house in her new book, "Melania and me." Her name is Stephanie Winston wolkoff, and she's joining us right now. Welcome, Stephanie. Thank you so much all for having me. Hi, whoopi, thank you. Excellent. So you guys were friends for 15 years. You thought you guys were tight, but it appears you were not as tight as you may have thought you were. What took you so long to realize it was not reciprocal, the way you hoped it would be? You know, I feel that the friendship that I shared with Melania was one that really took place between Melania and me, there were no other people involved. I wasn't spending time with Donald. I mean, she and I were spending a couple of hours together on, you know, on our lunches or in our homes. We weren't on outings as girlfriends usually do, so when I look back on it, I realize we did have a really close connection, but maybe, you know, it really did grow, you know, more intensely as the year 2015 was coming to an end. Ms. Wolkoff, you recently revealed you secretly recorded your conversations with Melania. I said on many occasions, I told Mary trump, I don't like tell-all books like this. I think they're in bad taste, and generally I think secretly recording your friend and selling its contents for profit certainly ups the ante, and it's not only unethical, but just gross. A lot of people think you're of the for revenge, revealing the damaging details. Can you tell me that's not true? Just on a personal level, and if someone did this to my mother, and she has a close aide who has been with her for over 20 years, it would break my family. Do you understand the implications this can have on us just as people? Absolutely. Thank you for asking that question because it's one of the most common misconceptions. I did not write this book for money or take any advance for this. This was a chance for me to tell the true story and not be anonymous anymore. I'm on the record. All the stories that crushed me, burned me and, you know, the white house propaganda machine made up about me, broke me, my integrity, my life literally went into shatters because of exactly what you are talking about. I didn't press record on a friend. I pressed record after I was accused of a crime and I was thrown under the bus and I was told by my friend, I'm sorry. This is the way it has to be. That's when I pressed record. Otherwise, I agree with you completely, and I would never record a friend, but what happened to me is, again, the white house putting out their own messaging and again, it's almost cultish, Meghan, and it's they will say things over and over and over. The fact is I do have the facts. I do have the proof and I'm willing to actually stand by every single word, and with this family that is so important because one of the biggest reasons I wrote this book was not only to get my sense of clarity and sense of self, back, but it was for the country to understand who these people are. These are the people behind closed doors running our country, and they're not doing it in your best interest, right? For me, you know, it's not what you can, you know, what your country can do for you which is all about what the trumps are it's what you can do for your country, and that is the main reason I went and helped my friend, because no one else would. There's a lot here to talk about, but there's also a lot here to understand that people don't know yet about them. I felt it was my obligation not only as someone who experienced it first hand, but who understands the depth of their corruption, the depth of their deceit, and the depth of their disregard for everyone. I apologize respectively about the things he said about your father and war heroes. There's no words to explain had I kept my mouth shut, that would have been the hardest thing for me to do for the rest of my life. Just really quick, we have an ABC note. We heard from Melania trump, and her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said, your intent to secretly break her nda is a sign of narcissism and self-pity. Thank you for bringing that up as well. The department of justice reached out to me as well as trump's personal lawyers and the white house, in July trying for me to stop this book. I did not break the nda. This was handled extremely carefully. It was done properly, and again, this wasn't supposed to turn into what it turned into, which is extra levels, but if they're going to come after me again for my integrity and character, I am going to stand up for myself, so no, I did not break the nda. Okay. Stephanie. Sticking your neck out for this administration in these particular times is not easy for you. So good for you. Here's my question. Melania calls ivanka princess according to your book, and I understand ivanka calls Melania the portrait which is funny. To me, that's very funny. To me that means she's a portrait that doesn't speak. You describe ivanka as a leaker and an opportunist who tried to sabotage Melania. You say Melania is no angel either, and she tried to block ivanka from the cameras with your help. Is it because it's so clear that ivanka is Donald's favorite, and maybe Melania doesn't like it and he prefers his daughter to her? During the inauguration thing, you know, joy, it was petty. I do say that in the book. It wasn't as if Melania would have even thought to block ivanka, honestly, and I'm saying that with all due respect. It was the fact that ivanka put herself out to be first and foremost in front of everyone and everything that took place during the inaugural. So it wasn't her place to want to be at the first event standing next to her father. There is no love lost, but I think that, you know, when I first arrived at the white house, ivanka already had strategized with her, you know, inner most circle, she had leverage already. She had people in place that needed to set her up. They had already, you know, signed job posts, salaries, titles, and, you know, Melania was left with nothing. So there is a big discrepancy, and I think it starts when you look at the way, you know, ivanka's branding. They're the geniuses of branding. So ivanka slaps Ivanka Trump on everything she makes. It's a success. Melania makes something, and she slaps an "M" on it for Melania, and it doesn't do so well. Donald is going to put his last name on his daughter, you know, which he has done. I do have a legal note. We also just received a comment from a white house spokeswoman for ivanka. They say, these are absurd, petty and desperate accusations from a clearly very insecure and paranoid person. But you don't have to respond to that. That's just their statement. Okay. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.