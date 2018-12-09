Now Playing: Stormy Daniels announces new book 'Full Disclosure'

Now Playing: Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio

Now Playing: National Hurricane Center urges people in evacuation zones to leave immediately

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to the Southeast

Now Playing: The Carolinas and Virginia brace for Hurricane Florence's impending landfall

Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, attorney Michael Avenatti on Rudy Giuliani's comments

Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti talk Michael Cohen's guilty plea

Now Playing: Renoir painting looted by Nazis returned to rightful owner's heir

Now Playing: Father fights for new ordinance to save tree house

Now Playing: Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police

Now Playing: Boyfriend to be charged with murder of teen who disappeared last month

Now Playing: Questions over Dallas cop's account of shooting in man's apartment

Now Playing: Federal government prepares for Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Olivia close to making landfall in Hawaii

Now Playing: Trump says FEMA, first responders are prepared for Florence

Now Playing: Embattled US archbishop set to meet with the pope

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence viewed from space

Now Playing: Man says lock malfunction left him trapped in car for 14 hours