-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels announces new book 'Full Disclosure'
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio
-
Now Playing: National Hurricane Center urges people in evacuation zones to leave immediately
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to the Southeast
-
Now Playing: The Carolinas and Virginia brace for Hurricane Florence's impending landfall
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, attorney Michael Avenatti on Rudy Giuliani's comments
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti talk Michael Cohen's guilty plea
-
Now Playing: Renoir painting looted by Nazis returned to rightful owner's heir
-
Now Playing: Father fights for new ordinance to save tree house
-
Now Playing: Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend to be charged with murder of teen who disappeared last month
-
Now Playing: Questions over Dallas cop's account of shooting in man's apartment
-
Now Playing: Federal government prepares for Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Olivia close to making landfall in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Trump says FEMA, first responders are prepared for Florence
-
Now Playing: Embattled US archbishop set to meet with the pope
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence viewed from space
-
Now Playing: Man says lock malfunction left him trapped in car for 14 hours
-
Now Playing: Off-duty detective attacked by bear