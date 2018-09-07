Sunny Hostin shares her story about being harassed on vacation

More
Hostin shares on "The View" that she was called the n-word while vacationing with friends.
4:31 | 07/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sunny Hostin shares her story about being harassed on vacation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56460092,"title":"Sunny Hostin shares her story about being harassed on vacation","duration":"4:31","description":"Hostin shares on \"The View\" that she was called the n-word while vacationing with friends.","url":"/theview/video/sunny-hostin-shares-story-harassed-vacation-56460092","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.