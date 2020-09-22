Transcript for Sunny Hostin on writing ‘I Am These Truths’

Thank you so much. Welcome back. Sunny Hostin's memoire "I am these truths" is out today. What made you decide to write about your life now? Well, whoopi, I think we're living in a time when people are feeling really desperate and hopeless. People are losing their jobs, they're losing family members. I know that I have felt that way. I have had a hard life as many of my close friends know and as many of you know. My life hasn't been easy. I was born to teenage parents in poverty in the projects. I saw my uncle stabbed in front of me. I've had more failures than successes. I thought if I could tell my story, warts and all, that despite all of it I've been able to succeed and remain true to myself, that that story could help someone feel a little more hopeful in today's day and it would be worth sharing all of that and that's why I decided to write it. Okay. Joy? Sunny, I have to tell you -- I told you I did read your book. I really thought it was a page turner. Seriously. So good. You're such a good writer. Thank you. We all know and love you as the afra-latina on the show with a little jewish thrown in. You say your identity is constantly being questioned. In the book you talk about it a lot. It was dismissed by various why do you think it's so hard for people to embrace you can be Puerto rican, black with a little bit of jewish. How did you find a sense of belonging? I don't know that I ever really found a sense of belonging. When you're excluded from groups throughout your entire life, it's hard to find that sense of belonging. I realize now the reason I think it's been so hard for people to understand where I come from is because -- whoopi and I discussed this. The loving case from the supreme court when a black person was allowed to marry a white person came down in 1967. My parents got married in 1968. I was born in 1968. When I was born, I was quite the unicorn. There are a lot of people like me that are biracial now. Then there weren't. We just showed that viewers today still question who I am, what I am. Why do I speak Spanish? Why do I speak with a Latina accent? Why do I identify with judaism? Well my grandfather was jewish. That is why people struggle with my identity so much. It's something that needs explored and talked about more in this country. Sunny, I loved your book as well. It's very brave and very raw. I don't know if people necessarily get that from the title. You could have easily written a puppy book. It's very intense. I've worked with you for going on four years straight. There's a lot of things I didn't know about you. It's very raw and you're opening up. You have these memories -- you brought up watching your uncle being stabbed in front of you when you were a little girl, a lot of things you had to go through. Now you're a beloved host of "The view." What was the most difficult chapter of you to write? Did you have any hesitations about writing things that were so intimate and personal? I was very hesitant to write most of it. My mom saw the back, read the book and didn't speak to me for about a week. I know you're watching, mom. She felt it was so personal, too personal. The hardest chapter was my book on motherhood. I narrated the audio book and sobbed in the booth after. It's because I struggled with infertility for a long time. I had five miscarriages and almost lost our son Gabriel when I was pregnant. I fell into this deep depression. I have this empathy now for women and people in general that suffer from depression. I felt like dying when what should have been my most precious time in my life and it wasn't. I write about it in the book because I think we need to talk about these things. I hope to open up a national discussion about a lot of these things that women hold, I think, too closely to their hearts. We need to share more of that with each other. I'm hopeful that this book will help people. I know that we're out of time. I have to say with all that we know about you, you think there would be more love for you considering you are a part of so many different groups. Being on this side of you I feel your book should have been named no Bueno. That's just me. Congratulations, sunny. Good for you for sharing all of it will help people. Thank you my friend. As Sara said, thank you, sunny. "I am these truths" is out today. We will be right back. It's on audible which she

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.