Sydney Sweeney takes on horror genre in 'Immaculate'

Sweeney, who produced and stars in the new movie, shares why she calls her performance “unhinged” and how her grandmothers reacted to being extras in the film.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live