Transcript for Tucker Carlson calls Sen. Duckworth a ‘coward’ and ‘fraud’

We were just talking about senator Tammy Duckworth who was called a coward on Fox News by host tucker Carlson. Now senator Duckworth responded in a quite brilliant op-ed claiming that tucker Carlson doesn't know what patriotism is. That she highly suggests that every American read -- I think everybody should read it. So sunny, is tucker messing -- is he going to get beat by this woman who really is a person you don't want to -- you don't want to mess with her like this. What do you think? Well, he's certainly outmatched, but I think what we should call attention to is that he was reacting to a statement that she made when she said that she welcomed a national dialogue on removing some of the statues of not only the founding fathers, but confederate she welcomed a dialogue, and in his response, he called her a fraud, a coward and someone who hates America, and we are talking about a purple heart recipient who lost both of her legs fighting for the very freedom that tucker Carlson has, the freedom to attack her, and call her not a patriot. Yes. And I think what -- something else that should be noted is that tucker Carlson, his head writer -- I think his name is Blake Neff, resigned after secretly posting all these racist and sexist, homophobic remarks in an online forum, and while he was fired by Fox News very quickly, and I commend fox for doing that, in a recent article, he said that he was his head writer and anything that tucker Carlson was reading off of a teleprompter, the first draft was written by this person, by Blake Neff, and when I watch tucker Carlson, I know he's one of the most famous cable news hosts and has the highest ratings. I see and I hear all of these types of dog whistles, the racism and the homophobic nature of all of his commentary, and so the fact that he attacked a real patriot tells me that he thinks he has the power to do something like that, and it really is despicable that he has this kind of perch and uses it in that manner. I think there should be real outrage here. Real, real outrage, and I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it. Joy, what do you think? Is this -- is this just run of the mill or is there a problem with calling this woman a coward and someone who hates America? I was reading here that I know she comes from a long line of military people like Meghan's family, many generations of people in the military. Yeah.

