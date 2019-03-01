Transcript for Tucker Carlson suggests high-earning women causing a drop in marriage

A lot of Americans also think that women making more money in the workplace is a good thing, but tucker Carlson kind of said he didn't think so. Take a look. Study after study has shown that when men make less than women, women generally don't want to marry them. Maybe they should want to marry them but they don't. Over big populations, this causes a drop in marriage and a spike in all the disasters that follow, more drug and alcohol abuse, higher incarceration rates, fewer families formed in the next generation. It reminds me of when they blamed women for pregnancy as if he had nothing to do with it, you know? She's pregnant because of her, not him. There's a woman in the audience, she's like, what? What? In the Orange dress. His initial claim that women -- let's start with the fact that he says women don't want to be with men who make less than them. Well, everybody I know, all the women I know practically all make more money than their husbands. I'd be thrilled to make more than my husband. I will say this before we get into that topic because I and a anchored a show with tucker. This is so different from the tucker that I know, no one that's worked closely with him. He was so supportive of my career and wanted me to succeed. He's also a big proponent of marriage and families. That's probably the biggest thing for him, but he was always great to anyone he worked with, people of different backgrounds, immigrants. He loved helping them out. If you know tucker personally, you would say he has a heart of gold. I don't see what good that is when he's promoting this bad stuff to millions of people. I'm just saying it goes against the person that I know. Do you think he's just doing this for ratings and theatre and -- If you watched the whole clip which I did, it was like -- I watched it a few times. It's kind of a convoluted way of talking about big government versus small government and the role of economics. The messaging on this is confusing to me. Is the patriarchy in charge and men are controlling everything or are we as women controlling everything because we're making so much money? All the messages are confusing and I didn't follow this book at all. I will say that it was a pleasure working with tucker Carlson on my behalf as well. I think that this idea that to keep women down that's going on in the country, this is another aspect of it. Sunny you said -- I don't know, it looked like loony town to me. He seemed nutty to me. You said you had friends that didn't want to marry men that made less than them. I have friends that make a lot of money and don't necessarily want a guy that isn't ambitious and don't make money -- How can you be a feminist -- When I did research, what was interesting to me is that in 40% of households, American households, women are the primary bread winner, and 37% outearn their partners and 63% in those households are single moms, yet in the U.S. Women still make so much less money than men. So in this country and especially black women earn 53 cents to a dollar than white women make. We have real problems in this country when single moms are the bread winners, yet we still are making so much less money than them. I have to tell you, having been on both sides of this, made more and made less, that wasn't why I married somebody. Me either. It wasn't about how much money they were making. I generally married somebody if I liked them. So, I think this idea -- you're entitled to want the person you're with, whether it's a man or a woman, to achieve their best selves. Now, what you can't do, which I've had done, is you can't be mad at that person because they are making more money than you, and you can't demean them for making more money than you. You can't blame them because you're not making as much money as she's making. You can't be pissed at her about that. Their egos are involved. Oh yeah. And people fight -- men fight it. They don't want to feel like this, but they've been raised a certain way to believe that they're supposed to be the bread winners. So there's all kinds of craziness out there that makes people do and say things that are really kind of questionable. So I just say if you love somebody and want to get married, damn it, get married. If you're making some money, share with your partner. Keep your separate money though. Separate bank accounts is the key to everything. Yeah. He's pissed. 