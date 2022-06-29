‘The View’ celebrates the season with 12 Days of Holidays giveaway

Everyone has a chance to get in on the fun this season as the co-hosts join Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live