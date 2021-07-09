Transcript for 'The View' hosts react to US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Mice love it to death. So, president Biden's approval rating has taken a bit of a hit lately. The latest jobs report was disappointing. Covid cases are rising in some states. He's been criticized strongly for his handling of the withdraw in Afghanistan. He's still standing by that decision. He's decisive if nothing else. He believes he's on the right side of history here. That's the question I'm asking you. What are your feelings about what you've seen? Go ahead, sunny. You know, I just -- I think it's -- we've all had family members that served. My cousin Shaun who is like a brother to me got injured while in service and badly disfigured. When I hear about our service members getting killed and the losses, it's hard for me. I think like it is for every American. So I don't think the withdrawal was handled appropriately. That being said, we all know that -- I think getting into this war was a mistake. I think that falls squarely on the bush administration. I think it was premised on some lies. I also think that Donald Trump cut a deal with the Taliban forcing Biden to choose between a withdrawal or an escalation of the war. True. Biden decided to withdraw. We all know that -- I think the percentage was 77% of Americans supported withdrawing. There's been sort of a revisionist history that we're hearing from the right that we should have remained there. I disagree with that. It was a difficult withdraw. Let's not forget that 6,000 American citizens and more than 124,000 civilians were evacuated you know, I mean, during the collapse of saigon in 1975 -- they compare it to that. The U.S. Evacuated 7,000 people. This is a much bigger evacuation. In six months people will say about this war Biden got us out of the longest war that Americans ever had. No other president can say that. Lyndon Johnson escalated the Vietnam war. Nixon was behind him. George W. Bush went into Iraq and started the war in Afghanistan. Joe Biden got us out of a car after 20 years. I think the man deserves a lot of credit for that. Americans will back him up. In six months to a year we'll see the history of it. What do you think? I disagree. I'm a Biden fan. We all met him and had him here. I think he's a really good man. I have an anecdotal reason this he can't get anything done right now. I think in his mind he thought if I can get us out of this war I'll have something. No one intended for this to blow up. I think we should have stayed there. I might be part of the minority. We still have troops in Korea after 68 years since the Korean 28,000 troops in South Korea. 35,000 in Germany. 55,000 in Japan. We had 2,500 in Afghanistan with the optics of a chess piece. Keep that piece there and a certain status quo will remain. A lot of human rights increased. Women's lives in Afghanistan greatly increased. It wasn't about converting them or making them like us. By holding that spot it maintained a certain peace. I think it was such a small cost to keep them there because there weren't a lot of deaths happening. It was more a standing ground. I don't see it as a forever war. I saw it as a place holder that needed to be there. There was no clean way to get I think we had to stay there to protect what was going on. There was a clean way to get There was a better way to get Obama tried to get out. Everybody said no, no, no, no, no, you can't do it. A whole lot of people died. A whole lot of people died. I feel like the afghanees were misused by their own people. It's not like they didn't know the date was coming. Everybody knew the date because you-know-who set the date. He had the conversation not with the Afghanistan government, but with the Taliban. With the Taliban. He set that up. All those cats that got out and took all that gold and all that money and ran said, by the way, they're leaving tomorrow. Bye y'all. That's how in my mind it went down. I'm glad, you know, we're out. There are things we can do to help. 20 years -- We originally went in because we were looking for Osama bin we were trying to control terrorism. Once we caught him and the terrorism started to subside around the world, we should have got out then. There's such a terrorist presence in the Middle East. Should we occupy Syria also? They're a mess there. Listen to how many thousands are in some of these other I'm hearing so much from people saying we should have been there. Women's rights are being trampled upon again in Afghanistan. I want to see that again when afghanees are coming and they need refuge. That's supposed to be the promise of this country. I hope we offer those people I'll take it one better. I want to see that same energy put into American citizens. Thank you. I want to see that because we want -- I mean, listen, I want people to come to this country again because we were -- we were the beacon on the hill. This was the place that people thought if I can just get there, things can get better. It's still that. It still should be that. I also want us to take care of our fighting service people who we do not take care of. I want to see all the things -- all the people that are saying, well, this is what should be happening. What should be happening is we should be taking care of all those folks coming back and make sure they get what they need. If they've been over there for 20 years fighting, this is not easy to make a jump from. We'll be right back.

