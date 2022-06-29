‘The View’ recognizes Mario Molina for Hispanic Heritage Month

The daytime talk show shares about the chemist who played a key role in discovering the hole in the ozone over Antarctica and became the first Mexican-born scientist to win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live