Transcript for Did Warren fall victim to gender trap?

Yesterday senator Elizabeth Warren announced she was spending her presidential campaign and she opened up about it in a press conference outside her home and on Rachel Maddow's show last night. Take a look. One of the hardest parts of this is all those promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years. There's a feeling that your campaign ending is very specific to you and it also feels a little bit like a death knell in terms of the prospects of having a woman for president in our lifetimes. Oh god, please no. That can't be right. You know what I'm talking about. I know exactly what you're talking about. I know exactly what you're talking about. This cannot be the right answer. Well, all the great women that are still out there, I don't think anybody thinks they're not going to run. I mean, I want Stacey Abrams to run at some point. I want her out there. You know, there are a lot of -- I think women, this idea that now there's not going to be -- it took us, what, 150 years to get a black president and we were shocked as hell about that. Well -- I think the feeling is -- and I have a really good friend who's a diehard Warren supporter and she's really upset. I talked to her yesterday. I think there's this feeling that I believe she's a much better candidate than Bernie. She's smarter, more llikable. She completely knocked Bloomberg out at the knees. There's a feeling where you have people like klobuchar, Warren, kamala Harris who's a sitting senator who gender did really come into play. The way they're covered by the media, it's the way they look, they're too likable, they're not likable enough. They're too shrill. She's not smart enough, not warm enough. I think there's a feeling of exhaustion among a lot of American women, like when is the media going throw some of these female candidates -- by the way, not just presidential candidates but candidates across the board and women in politics across the board. When are we going to start treating them like men. I'm always hopeful that each election cycle they will and then I'm disappointed that they don't. By the way, this is something that's been going on our entire life times. I saw it front and center with Sarah Palin. They're just treated differently. Elizabeth Warren has a very classy response. I'm almost done. She says, if I complain about it I'm a whiner, and if I don't recognize it I loo delusional. I think that was a great answer. In the patriarchy that we find ourselves, a man can be angry, a woman with not be. Bernie is always angry. I like him very much. But he always comes across as angry. Elizabeth Warren can't come across that way. They have similar agendas, the two of them, too, and we accept it in him and not in her. In a normal year without the horror show that's going on in the white house right now, I think that a woman could have had a better chance, but we are in an emergency situation and we could not take a chance on the misogynists in this country ruining for a women and that's what is happening right now. That doesn't mean it's going to happen again. I don't think it will next time. People are getting smarter. I think it would be intellectually dishonest not to say a woman plays into it, of course. For me Elizabeth Warren wasn't the right candidate for me politically and I would never insult a woman enough to say I only voted for you because I'm a woman and you're a woman. What about klobuchar? She was different from Warren. I was a mayor Pete person. I really liked him. I really liked Andrew yang. I think the moderate, the closer to the middle you are, that probably is more representative of most people in this country. That's right. Whether we hear enough of it. So I think she was too far left for me, but I also -- There's a lot of people she was too far left for. I also think we need to stop putting people so much into categories. Not every black person thinks like every black person. Not every woman thinks like every woman. Not every young person thinks like every young person. We're more nuanced individual to individual. There are probably men that think more like me than a lot of women do. But you can't dismiss the misogyny and the sexism in the it's there. We're all raised in the same I probably have the same misogyny. I wasn't raised at the same time you were. Joy, I was bringing you down. Experience, darling. Taylor Swift said something that hit me, I had to rid myself of my own misogyny. It's like someone that comes out. People assume that if they're gay, it's okay to be gay. They have a battle themselves. It's consciousness raising. I think progress is being raised when you look at the progress that we have. Yes, we have two white guys -- Old white guys. I was doing them a solid. Point is we're making progress. Those stages are starting to be more colorful. 60 years ago this didn't happen. Yeah. There weren't women. 60 years ago, not long ago at I think for me I was always raised -- my dad told me, you can be president, Meghan. I feel like if I had a child right now and it was a girl, I don't know what I'd say anymore because I do think -- there's this quote, where's my jet pack? Where is my woman president. Like why are we still here as Americans, and I think it's frustrating. For me I'd love it to be a conservative woman, happy if it's Nikki Haley but I do think women traditionally are better leaders in a lot of situations because we're more compassionate. More collaborative. For me, I'm 35. I'm going to be 36 by the next election or almost, yeah, 36 the next election. Where is my woman president? Maybe you should run. Would you vote for me, joy? Maybe -- you know what, let

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.